TODAY

The McDowell County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, July 18, at noon at the Board of Elections office for the purpose of swearing in the new members for 2023-25. For more information, contact Elections Director Kim Welborn at 659-0834.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a personalized key chain with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Tuesday, July 18, from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $10 for A3L members, $20 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Would you like to make a personalized key chain or luggage tag for yourself or as a gift for someone else? Join Hines as she instructs and supplies everything needed to make this fun personalized item. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The Agricultural Advisory Board will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s conference room, 60 E. Court St., Marion, on the second floor of the McDowell County Services Building.

THURSDAY, JULY 20 The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class called “Let’s Get Crackin’” with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, July 20, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 for nonmembers, plus a $15 material fee. The materials include glass, prepared glass components, tools and glue, and firing. In this class, students will be using irid glass or a color of their choice and various glasses to create an 8-inch tile or decorative plate. This class is for beginners and intermediates, as it requires minimal glass cutting. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class called “Beginner’s Paints, Pets & Pints (B.Y.O.B.)” with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, July 20, from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. This class is designed specifically for beginners, no experience is necessary. After you register, email your favorite pet photo to Hines at Treetopmagic@gmail.com and she will sketch an outline and color guide of your pet on an 11-inch by 14-inch wrapped canvas prior to class so it is ready for you to paint when you arrive. Prior to class, stop by Hillman Beer next door and pick up your pint(s) or B.Y.O.B. (Alcohol is not sold at the gallery and is not included in the price of this class.) Only one pet per canvas. Registration ends two days prior to the date of the class. There will be a minimum of two students and a maximum of 10. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

A port-a-pit chicken fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the First Baptist Church of Marion. The event is a fundraiser for McDowell Ministries Alliance. The cost is $10 for chicken, beans, slaw and tea. Two chicken halves, beans, slaw and tea cost $13. Desserts are $1. Dine in or take out. Deliveries are available six or more orders. To purchase tickets, call Becky Young at 442-8312.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class called “Wooden Mermaid-Acrylic Pour” with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, July 22, from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $25 for A3L members, $35 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Learn acrylic pour techniques used to paint these 17-inch by 11-inch wooden mermaids. A variety of colors are available to match any décor. Hines will also demonstrate painting a mermaid to resemble a beach scene. A variety of tools will be used such as fans, blow dryers and air brushes. There will be a minimum of two students and a maximum of 10. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The next Summer THRIVE event will be hosted by West Marion Inc. and East Marion IPHC on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion Community Park, 191 N. Main St., Marion. Activities will include face painting, coloring and more. Lunch and a $5 gift certificate to the Marion Tailgate Market will be provided to the first 75 guests. For more information, contact Amy Stevens at amy.vaughn2@hcahealthcare.com.

MONDAY, JULY 24

The McDowell Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24 at the Marion Community Building. Guest speakers, Niki Palmer and Ashley Junkins, will give a presentation on feeding the underprivileged in McDowell County. A meal will be served before the meeting. A small donation to offset costs is appreciated. McDowell Dems T-shirts will be available there. Just $20 each. Attendees are asked to help the Friendship Home For Women & Children by bringing a non-perishable food item for donation. For more information, visit mcdems.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

The McDowell County Historical Society will present Scott Ashcraft, archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion. He will talk about McDowell’s significance to local and national history with archaeological evidence of clashes between major tribes in McDowell. He will talk about historic research from the Old Fort Trails Collaborative and the partnership with the U.S. Forest Service for the new trails system. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

The BEAR Closet is hosting the sixth annual Summer Bash on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camping World of Marion. The theme is “Hula on over to the party!” There will be free photo opportunities, Iron Man and Bigfoot, Moana and Tinkerbell, a waterslide, barbecue plates for sale, free school supplies while they last, a DJ, Fairy Hair and much more. The Route 70 Cruisers and Stidham’s Axe Throwing will be there, too. More than 40 vendors and resources will be on hand. The main focus for this annual event are the free backpacks and school supplies that will be given out to parents as long as the supplies last. For more information on how to donate school supplies and hygiene products, email organizers at bearcloset18@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5 The Marion Business Association is making plans for the Sidewalk Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 5. Spaces are $10 each and are by reservation. Reserve your space now. Contact the MBA office at 652-2215.