Bubblys Marion serving tasty Asian fusion cuisine

“Had the bibimbap and kimchi with a coconut bubble tea. My first time there. The foods was great and service was fast. Nice atmosphere. Gonna be a regular for sure!” wrote Wesley Willis on Facebook.

“Food was amazing even though we got it to-go! Staff was great and such an inviting new addition to Main Street. We’ll definitely be back!” wrote Thuy Aitken on Facebook.

The menu for Bubblys Marion has such items as Kimchi fries, Korean wings, spicy tiger wings, teriyaki bowl and banh mi (a sandwich with a choice of pork or chicken marinated in Chinese barbecue sauce). You can also order a bulgogi cheese steak or a teriyaki chicken sandwich. They have a selection of burgers, some of which involve Asian fusion ingredients. Then, there are the bubble teas and milk teas.

“What we are trying to do when we say Asian fusion is introducing Asian flavors into food that would be familiar; for example, everybody is familiar with burger & fries,” reads a statement from the owners. “It’s not just about trying to add Asian flavors, but incorporating flavors that make sense and elevate the otherwise familiar food.”