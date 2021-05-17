Bubblys Marion serving tasty Asian fusion cuisine

At the corner of South Main and West Henderson streets, a new eatery is creating quite a stir in downtown Marion. Since it opened a few weeks ago, hungry customers have been flocking to Bubblys where are enjoying some delicious Asian fusion cuisine.
Located at 84 S. Main St., Bubblys Marion is a restaurant that specializes in Asian fusion, which is a type of cuisine characterized by different ways to use Asian-style dishes and ingredients in other types of food. Bubblys Marion is located in the section of the Blanton building that was previously the home of McDowell Local, which moved up Main Street to a bigger space.
The owners want to emphasize that their restaurant is owned and operated by a family. They provided The McDowell News with information about the family members who make it all happen:
* Fong Lor – president/account holder. He is married to Elizabeth Thao and together they also own and operate Phone City in Catawba County.
* Elizabeth Thao – wife of Fong and she works in accounting. She is the eldest sibling in the Thao family and a realtor with EXP Realty. She is also an auto, home, business and life insurance agent.
* Tou Thao - operating manager. Second oldest in Thao family and husband to Martina Yang. Together, they own and operate My Nail Lounge, located close by on South Main Street.
* Martina Yang – assistant to Tou. Wife to Tou Thao and a nail technician at My Nail Lounge.
* Sheng Thao – human resources. Middle child in the Thao family and nail technician at My Nail Lounge.
* Jan Thao - chief executive of operation. Second youngest in the Thao family and owner of Bubblys Hickory.
* Ben Thao – Marketing. Youngest sibling in the Thao family and husband to Leedra Yang. They mainly operate in Minnesota with a couple businesses of their own.
* Leedra Yang - Assistant in marketing. She is the wife of Ben Thao, realtor, and fitness coach.
Bubblys Marion has its beginnings with the first location in Hickory. The restaurant business was something that several members of the family wanted to get into for a long time. But the opportunity presented itself when Jan Thao, owner of Bubblys Hickory, wanted to open a second restaurant with his siblings. Although Jan grew up in North Carolina, he also spent several years in Minnesota before returning home to take on his plan to operate Bubblys Hickory. In the spring of 2019, Bubblys Hickory opened its door and continues to operate to this day, according to the family members.
Since it opened, Bubblys Hickory developed a devoted following among patrons and the Thao family hopes to get a similar following with their other location in Marion.
The family states Marion is their home after their parents were refugees from Southeast Asia.
“Our parents nearly lost everything during the Secret War and when our home was taken from us, our parents sought refuge in America and chose to bring us to Marion, North Carolina,” they said in a statement.
The Secret War was a civil war in Laos that was waged between the Communist Pathet Lao and the Royal Lao government from 1959 to 1975. It took place during the same time as the Vietnam War and the Cambodian Civil War. It was called “the Secret War” by the CIA and the Hmong veterans of the conflict, according to online resources.
The family members are Hmong and they have been a part of McDowell County for more than 20 years.
“All of our Thao family members graduated from McDowell High School,” said the family in a statement.
Tou Thao and Martina Yang have kids who are going to their old elementary and middle schools (Glenwood and East McDowell).
“It made sense that we brought a little bit of who we are to the city of Marion,” said the family in a statement.
And what they have brought is delicious food that local customers are lining up to order.
“Delicious food and excellent service! Will definitely be back,” wrote Anna Starr on Facebook.
“Had the bibimbap and kimchi with a coconut bubble tea. My first time there. The foods was great and service was fast. Nice atmosphere. Gonna be a regular for sure!” wrote Wesley Willis on Facebook.
“Food was amazing even though we got it to-go! Staff was great and such an inviting new addition to Main Street. We’ll definitely be back!” wrote Thuy Aitken on Facebook.
The menu for Bubblys Marion has such items as Kimchi fries, Korean wings, spicy tiger wings, teriyaki bowl and banh mi (a sandwich with a choice of pork or chicken marinated in Chinese barbecue sauce). You can also order a bulgogi cheese steak or a teriyaki chicken sandwich. They have a selection of burgers, some of which involve Asian fusion ingredients. Then, there are the bubble teas and milk teas.
“What we are trying to do when we say Asian fusion is introducing Asian flavors into food that would be familiar; for example, everybody is familiar with burger & fries,” reads a statement from the owners. “It’s not just about trying to add Asian flavors, but incorporating flavors that make sense and elevate the otherwise familiar food.”
The owners are looking to add other food items to the Bubblys Marion menu. The location in Hickory is serving ramen, so they are looking to incorporate that into their Marion location as well. They might do some special so customers need to be on the lookout.
So far, the employees of Bubblys Marion consist of the owners and family members but they are now training some new workers.
“We're still looking for bubbly people to join the Bubbly Team, they can reach out to us by email,” reads a statement from the family. If you are interested email them at bubblysmarion@gmail.com.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/bubblysmarion