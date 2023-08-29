An author and editor in New York City with a connection to McDowell County has written her first book and it tells of her late father’s “bucket list” and how it has influenced her life.

Laura Carney’s writing has been published by The Washington Post, the Associated Press, The Hill, Runner’s World, Good Housekeeping, The Fix, Upworthy, Maria Shriver’s The Sunday Paper, and other publications. She has worked as a copy editor for national magazines for 20 years including including Vanity Fair, GQ, People, and Good Housekeeping, according to a news release.

She is also the stepsister of Brian Wilson, who is the branch manager at Peoples Home Equity in Marion and a member of the Rotary Club of Marion.

Last month, Carney released her first book “My Father’s List: How Living My Dad’s Dreams Set Me Free” and it is published by Post Hill Press.

“On the cusp of middle age, a newlywed journalist discovers and finishes the bucket list of her late free-spirited father,” states the news release. “Fifty-four adventures in six years. That’s what 38-year-old journalist Laura Carney embarked on when she discovered her late father Mick’s bucket list.”

Her father was killed in a car crash when Carney was 25. Her book “My Father’s List” is the story of how Carney — with the help of family, friends, and even strangers — found the courage to “go after her own dreams after realizing those of a beloved yet mysterious man,” reads the news release. “This is a story about secrets — and the freedom we feel when we learn to trust again: in life, in love, and in a father’s lessons on how to fully live.”

“Brave, big-hearted, compulsively readable, ‘My Father’s List’ is a joyful affirmation of embracing life to its fullest after a terrible loss. Carney’s energy to fulfill her father’s dreams is infectious, and her refreshing vulnerability had me rooting for her on every page,” wrote Katie Arnold, author of “Running Home: A Memoir.”

“Living out her father’s bucket list was the vehicle through which Laura Carney would find herself and her freedom. ‘My Father’s List’ is a delightful book that reminds us of all the possibility that lies within each of us to do things we never dreamed possible. This book inspires and will touch you deeply,” wrote Siri Lindley, two-time triathlon world champion, Olympic coach, author of “Finding a Way: Taking the Impossible and Making It Possible.”

Carney lives in New Jersey right outside of New York City. She grew up in Delaware with stepbrother Wilson, who lives and works in Marion. She recently visited Wilson and his wife Sydney in Marion between her promotion events. For her book promotion tour, she is revisiting all the sites from her father’s bucket list.

Her stepbrother Wilson said Carney started this journey on her dad’s 60-item bucket list in 2016, finished it last year, and published her book in June.

Carney first held a promotion event for her book in Greensboro and then more recently, she was in Asheville where she held a book-signing event at the West Asheville Library on Haywood Road.

Her sister-in-law Sydney Minish Wilson said to The McDowell News that Carney will probably come back in November and her North Carolina family would try to host a book-signing event in Marion maybe at MACA or the county library.

Her book “My Father’s List” is currently available at most Barnes & Noble stores, on Amazon and Malaprop’s in Asheville. For more information, visit www.bylauracarney.com.