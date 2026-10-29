Top Story Spotlight Know an outstanding volunteer? Governor’s Service Award nomination period opens soon Mike Conley Oct 29, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Do you know of an outstanding volunteer or group of volunteers who help your organization by going above and beyond?kAmw6C6VD J@FC 492?46 E@ ?@>:?2E6 E92E G@=F?E66C @C 8C@FA 7@C E96 }]r] v@G6C?@C’D $6CG:46 pH2C5]k^AmkAm%96 ?@>:?2E:@? A6C:@5 7@C E9:D AC6DE:8:@FD 9@?@C H:== DE2CE @? |@?52J[ }@G] a[ 2?5 =2DE F?E:= %9FCD52J[ y2?] ag[ a_af[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmy6??:76C %2J=@C\xGJ :D E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ G@=F?E66C 4@@C5:?2E@C] $96 D2:5 6G6CJ J62C 2E E9:D E:>6 D96 H@C<D E@ 86E @C82?:K2E:@?D 2?5 3FD:?6DD6D E@ ?@>:?2E6 |4s@H6==VD 36DE G@=F?E66CD H9@ 92G6 8@?6 23@G6 2?5 36J@?5]k^Am kAm“t249 4@F?EJ :D 8:G6? `_ @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ ?@>:?2E6 8C62E G@=F?E66CD[ 2?5 x H@F=5 =@G6 E@ 7:?5 `_ 96C6 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[” D96 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Will North Carolina have a cold, snowy winter? Here's what NOAA predicts Marion Business Association reports new openings, closings and property sales Hiker plummets from recently reopened trail at popular Linville Falls in Blue Ridge Mountains NC joins federal lawsuit about deceptive pricing practices by Dollar General Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse Alumni spotlight: Tristan English — a heart for helping others Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday Will NC State football coach Dave Doeren be fired during season? Boo Corrigan already offered hint A Note from School: Keeping children and families first First ever Old Fort Harvest Festival to take place Saturday Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating Bigfoot, ghosts and insight: Marion man's podcast preserves local history, stories, colorful characters Marion author Alyssa Hughes to launch her latest children’s book at Thursday event Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%@ 36 6=:8:3=6 7@C E9:D 2H2C5[ E96 G@=F?E66C ?665D E@ik^AmkF=mk=:mq6 H@C<:?8 24E:G:E:6D 7@C 2 >:?:>F> @7 2 J62C :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] p?J D6CG:46 @FED:56 @7 E96 DE2E6 :D ?@E 6=:8:3=6]k^=:mk=:m|FDE ?@E 92G6 C646:G65 4@>A6?D2E:@? 7@C E96:C D6CG:46] %9:D :?4=F56D D6CG:46 5@?6 7@C D49@@= 4C65:E @C 7@C @E96C 7@C>D @7 4@>A6?D2E:@?]k^=:mk=:m|FDE ?@E 92G6 366? C6BF:C65 E@ 5@ E96:C D6CG:46] }@>:?66D 2C6 :?6=:8:3=6 :7 E96J 2C6 C6BF:C65 E@ 5@ E96:C D6CG:46 E9C@F89 D49@@=D[ 4@FCED @C @E96C 2FE9@C:E:6D]k^=:mk=:m|FDE ?@E ?@>:?2E6 9:>D6=7 @C 96CD6=7] $6=7\?@>:?2E:@?D 2C6 ?@E 6=:8:3=6]k^=:mk=:m|FDE ?@E 92G6 366? ?@>:?2E65 3J 2 72>:=J >6>36C]k^=:mk^F=m kAmx? 255:E:@?[ 8C@FAD >FDE 36 ?@>:?2E65 3J D@>6@?6 @FED:56 E96 8C@FA[ 2?5 AC6G:@FD 2H2C5 C64:A:6?ED 7C@> H:E9:? E96 =2DE `_ J62CD 2C6 ?@E 6=:8:3=6]k^Am kAm“%96 v@G6C?@C’D '@=F?E66C $6CG:46 pH2C5 9@?@CD E96 ECF6 DA:C:E @7 G@=F?E66C:D> 3J C64@8?:K:?8 :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 8C@FAD E92E >2<6 2 D:8?:7:42?E 4@?EC:3FE:@? E@ E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ E9C@F89 G@=F?E66C D6CG:46[” C625D E96 H63D:E6 7@C E96 2H2C5] “p? :?5:G:5F2= @C 8C@FA 7C@> E96 AF3=:4[ ?@?AC@7:E[ 2?5 AC:G2E6 D64E@CD >2J 36 ?@>:?2E65 7@C E9:D C64@8?:E:@? 2H2C5 3J 2 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36C E@ E96:C 4@F?EJ\56D:8?2E65 4@@C5:?2E@C] %96C6 2C6 42E68@C:6D 7@C E96 EJA6 @7 ?@>:?66 W:?5:G:5F2=[ 8C@FA[ ?2E:@?2= D6CG:46[ 2?5 5:C64E@C @7 G@=F?E66CDX] p55:E:@?2= 42E68@C:6D 2C6 32D65 @? E96 2C62 @7 D6CG:46 WG6E6C2?[ J@FE9[ D6?:@CD[ 65F42E:@?[ 2?:>2=D[ 6E4]X] %96 r@>>:DD:@? H:== C6G:6H 4@F?EJ ?@>:?2E:@?D[ 2?5 2H2C5D 2C6 8:G6? @FE =@42==J 3J E96 56D:8?2E65 4@F?EJ 2H2C5 4@@C5:?2E@C]”k^Am kAm%@ ?@>:?2E6 D@>6@?6 @C 2 8C@FA 7@C E9:D 2H2C5[ 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]?4]8@G^H@C<:?8^G@=F?E66C\@AA@CEF?:E:6D^G@=F?E66C?4^8@G6C?@CD\G@=F?E66C\D6CG:46\2H2C5DQmHHH]?4]8@G^H@C<:?8^G@=F?E66C\@AA@CEF?:E:6D^G@=F?E66C?4^8@G6C?@CD\G@=F?E66C\D6CG:46\2H2C5Dk^2m]k^Am kAm}@>:?2E:@?D 42??@E 36 DF3>:EE65 F?E:= |@?52J[ }@G] a]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E %2J=@C\xGJ 2E gag\edh\_gae]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion Business Association reports new openings, closings and property sales Ledbetter gave the quarterly report of Marion’s business activity from July to September 2026 during Tuesday’s meeting of the Marion City Council. Hiker plummets from recently reopened trail at popular Linville Falls in Blue Ridge Mountains On social media, Burke Rescue didn’t say how far the hiker fell from the recently reopened Plunge Basin Trail or disclose the hiker's injury. NC joins federal lawsuit about deceptive pricing practices by Dollar General “Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers." Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC An investigation by Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nanney was responsible for the inciden… Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County A Wilkes County man faces six charges. Watch Now: Related Video Katie Zacharia believes 'Hannity,' 'Fox & Friends' appearances led to firing Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing Rising fuel costs halt world cruise, leaving 200 residents stranded in Cambodia Rising fuel costs halt world cruise, leaving 200 residents stranded in Cambodia Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Recommended for you