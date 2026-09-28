Alert Top Story City of Marion begins hydrant flushing for water system study on Sept. 28 Mike Conley Sep 28, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Marion’s Utility Maintenance Department, in conjunction with Alliance Engineering, will begin flushing fire hydrants throughout the city of Marion water system on Monday, Sept. 28.kAm%96 9J5C2?E 7=FD9:?8 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 4@?E:?F6 :?E6C>:EE6?E=J E9C@F89 >:5\~4E@36C]k^AmkAm%96 9J5C2?E 7=FD9:?8 :D 36:?8 4@?5F4E65 E@ 4@==64E :?7@C>2E:@? ?66565 E@ A6C7@C> 9J5C2F=:4 7=@H 42=4F=2E:@?D 2D A2CE @7 E96 4:EJVD @?8@:?8 (2E6C pDD6E x?G6?E@CJ 2?5 pDD6DD>6?E $EF5J] %96 52E2 4@==64E65 E9C@F89 E9:D AC@46DD H:== 96=A E96 4:EJ 2?5 :ED 6?8:?66CD 36EE6C 6G2=F2E6 E96 H2E6C DJDE6> 2?5 DFAA@CE 7FEFC6 A=2??:?8 2?5 :>AC@G6>6?ED[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@?]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm(9:=6 FE:=:EJ >2:?E6?2?46 DE277 H:== >2<6 6G6CJ 677@CE E@ >:?:>:K6 :?4@?G6?:6?46D E@ 4FDE@>6CD[ 9J5C2?E 7=FD9:?8 >2J 42FD6 E6>A@C2CJ 5:D4@=@C2E:@? @7 H2E6C @C 2:C A@4<6ED H:E9:? 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Here's why Old Fort says streetscape project on Catawba Avenue still on schedule McDowell County Safe Baby Court program works to place foster kids in homes quickly Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex Marion author to publish poetry chapbook focused on Hurricane Helene, renewal Lenoir-Rhyne basketball teams release rosters, two Hickory-area players made the cut Maymead lawsuit: Consultant used alias to rally opposition to NC asphalt plant Historic Carson House to honor patriots who fought at Kings Mountain Sunday kAmrFDE@>6CD H9@ 6IA6C:6?46 5:D4@=@C65 H2E6C @C 2:C :? E96:C A=F>3:?8 D9@F=5 @A6? E96:C 72F46ED 2?5 2==@H E96 H2E6C E@ CF? F?E:= :E 364@>6D 4=62C] #6D:56?ED 2C6 2=D@ 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4964< E92E E96:C H2E6C :D 4=62C 367@C6 =2F?56C:?8 4=@E96D]k^Am kAm#6D:56?ED >2J D66 H2E6C 7=@H:?8 7C@> 7:C6 9J5C2?ED :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers “We had no experience in meat processing and couldn’t find anyone willing to teach us. Instead of letting that stop us, we did what we do best… Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Along with two handguns, deputies seized pills and methamphetamine from the mobile home, according to court documents. Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Officers received a report the Chevrolet Tahoe had become stuck on the railroad tracks near South College Street. Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury The victim had sustained multiple fractures to his nose. Environmental association says federal rule change threatens Lake James watershed “It will harm our communities, and to the many North Carolinians who rely on our forests to provide a healthy environment, outdoor recreation … Watch Now: Related Video Trump administration gains access to voter data WSU study sheds light on marijuana use for stress relief WSU study sheds light on marijuana use for stress relief El Niño threatens California beaches, homes and coastal roads El Niño threatens California beaches, homes and coastal roads TikTok drops appeal against UK fine for allowing underage users on platform TikTok drops appeal against UK fine for allowing underage users on platform Recommended for you