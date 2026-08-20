Featured Top Story Spotlight New Marion YMCA director looks forward to meeting the needs of local community Mike Conley Aug 20, 2026 Aug 20, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 × Mike Conley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As the new executive director, Chris Fox wants to build on the work of his predecessors and make sure the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial YMCA in Marion continues to meet the needs of the community.kAmu@I[ cb[ H2D C646?E=J ?2>65 2D E96 ?6H 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 E96 r@CA6?:?8 |6>@C:2= *] w6 C6A=2465 E96 AC6G:@FD 5:C64E@C[ %@3J qC2>3=6EE[ H9@ C646?E=J =67E E96 A@D:E:@? E@ 2446AE 2 ?6H ;@3 H:E9 2 *|rp :? 9:D ?2E:G6 v6@C8:2]k^AmkAmu@I 92D >@C6 E92? `a J62CD @7 6IA6C:6?46 H:E9 E96 *|rp @7 (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 2?5 96’D D6CG65 :? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 =6256CD9:A C@=6D E9C@F89@FE E96 2DD@4:2E:@?] w6 H@C<65 2E E96 r@CA6?:?8 |6>@C:2= * 2D :?E6C:> 5:C64E@C 367@C6 qC2>3=6EE H2D 9:C65] u@I D2:5 96 3@F89E 9:D 7:CDE 9@FD6 :? |2C:@? H96? 96 96=5 E92E :?E6C:> ;@3]k^Am People are also reading… Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. Foothills Watershed in Old Fort expanding bike trails, brewing beer New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens Edwards took ex-aide to Vegas during shutdown. Records tie trip to campaign money Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Morganton man faces drug, felony firearm possession charges in McDowell County 4 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason loss to Bills Pair charged with NC double murder moved into victims' home after deaths, warrant says Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says After yearslong revitalization process, NASCAR isn’t returning to NC racetrack Panthers 2026 training camp: Top takeaways ahead of Saturday's preseason week 1 New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. 14 new businesses opened in Marion in past year, according to report Back-to-School Bash with free school supplies for children planned in Marion kAm|@DE C646?E=J[ 96 H@C<65 2D E96 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 E96 (@@57:? *|rp[ H96C6 96 =65 46?E6C @A6C2E:@?D[ >6>36CD9:A[ DE277 56G6=@A>6?E[ 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD9:AD[ 7F?5C2:D:?8 2?5 7:?2?4:2= >2?286>6?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6G:@FD DE@CJ 3J %96 |4s@H6== }6HD]k^AmkAm“w:D 6IA6C:6?46 2?5 <?@H=6586 @7 E96 *|rp’D >:DD:@? >2<6 9:> 2 DEC@?8 7:E E@ =625 r@CA6?:?8 |6>@C:2= *|rp 2?5 3F:=5 @? :ED :>A24E :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[” C625 E96 2??@F?46>6?E 23@FE 9:D 9:C:?8]k^AmkAm~C:8:?2==J 7C@> FADE2E6 }6H *@C<[ u@I D2:5 96 8C6H FA H:E9 2 *|rp E96C6 2?5 4@?D:56C65 9:>D6=7 2 * <:5]k^Am kAmw6’D =:G65 :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 7@C >@C6 E92? a_ J62CD 2?5 H@C<65 2D E96 5:C64E@C @7 E96 (@@57:? *|rp 7@C E9C66 J62CD 367@C6 364@>:?8 E96 5:C64E@C @7 |2C:@?’D *|rp]k^Am kAmu@I D2:5 E96 (@@57:? *|rp :D D>2==6C E92? E96 |2C:@? @?6] w6 D2:5 96’D H@C<65 2E 7:G6 @7 E96 D6G6? *|rpD :? H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 2?5 |2C:@? :D 9:D 72G@C:E6] xE 92D D:I 7F==\E:>6 6>A=@J66D[ 23@FE fd A2CE\E:>6 6>A=@J66D 2?5 ?F>6C@FD G@=F?E66CD H9@ 96=A @A6C2E6 E96 AC@8C2>D]k^AmkAm%96 =@42= *|rp 92D 23@FE d[___ >6>36CD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ u@I]k^Am kAm“%9:D :D E96 ?:46DE @?6[” 96 D2:5] “xE’D 2 9:556? 86>[ 2? 2>2K:?8 2DD6E 7@C |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]”k^Am Chris Fox is the new executive director of the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial YMCA in Marion. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm(96? E96 *|rp @7 (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 =@@<65 7@C 2 ?6H 5:C64E@C @7 E96 r@CA6?:?8 *[ :E 3642>6 2 ?2E:@?2= D62C49 367@C6 u@I H2D 49@D6?]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“x’> ;FDE 6I4:E65 E@ 36 324< 96C6 2D x 92G6 =:G65 96C6 AC6G:@FD=J[” u@I D2:5] “x =@G6 E96 2C62] x =@G6 E96 A6@A=6[ 2?5 H6 92G6 2 DEC@?8 *|rp DE277 E62> 96C6 E92E x’> 6I4:E65 E@ =625]”k^AmkAmpD 96 =@@<D E@ E96 7FEFC6[ u@I D2:5 E96 r@CA6?:?8 * 92D 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 AC@8C2>D 7@C J@FE9 E@ D6?:@C 4:E:K6?D]k^Am kAm“x’5 =:<6 E@ 7:?5 @FE 7C@> E96 <6J 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD H92E E96 ?665D 2C6 2?5 =:DE6? 2?5 F?56CDE2?5 >@C6 @7 H92E E96 4@>>F?:EJ ?665D 2C6 2?5 ECJ E@ 4@>6 FA H:E9 2 DEC2E68:4 A=2? 7@C E96 *|rp E@ FD6 @FC AC@8C2>D E@ >66E E9@D6 ?665D[Q u@I D2:5]k^Am kAmw6 D2:5 E96 *|rp’D =6256CD9:A 92D 2 92?5=6 @? H92E E9@D6 ?665D 2C6[ 3FE E9@D6 ?665D 42? 492?86]k^Am kAm“(6 567:?:E6=J H2?E E@ 6IA2?5 @FC E9C:G:?8 E66?D :?:E:2E:G6[ 567:?:E6=J 7@4FD @? E66? =6256CD9:A AC@8C2>D[” 96 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96D6 AC@8C2>D 7@C E66?286CD :?4=F56 E96 {6256CD r=F3[ 2? 27E6CD49@@= 4=F3 H96C6 E66?D 42? 56G6=@A =6256CD9:A D<:==Dj E96 J@FE9 2?5 8@G6C?>6?E AC@8C2> H96C6 E66?D 42? =62C? 9@H E@ >2<6 2? :>A24E @? E96:C 4@>>F?:EJj 2?5 >6?E2= 962=E9 C6D@FC46D 7@C E66?D]k^AmkAm“(6 C62==J H2?E E@ 6IA2?5 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD[” u@I D2:5] “pD 2 ?@?AC@7:E[ H6 42?’E 5@ 2?JE9:?8 H:E9@FE 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD9:AD]”k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“x AC:56 >JD6=7 @? 3F:=5:?8 4@>>F?:EJ C6=2E:@?D9:AD 2?5 A2CE?6CD9:AD 2?5 6?G:D:@? FD 6IA2?5:?8 @FC C6249 :? |4s@H6== 2?5 DFCC@F?5:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D[ DFAA@CE:?8 J@FE9 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 H6==?6DD AC@8C2>D[” 96 D2:5] “(96? =@42= @C82?:K2E:@?D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ =6256CD DFAA@CE 6249 @E96C[ H6 3F:=5 2 DEC@?86C 7@F?52E:@? 7@C 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D E@ E9C:G6 2?5 6IA2?5 8C@HE9 7@C |4s@H6== 2?5 H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] %92E 6I4:E6D >6]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(96? 96 :D ?@E H@C<:?8[ u@I 2?5 9:D H:76 %@?: <66A E96>D6=G6D 3FDJ] w6 D2:5 E96J =:<6 9:<:?8 2?5 6?;@J:?8 H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2’D >@F?E2:?D[ 2?5 EC2G6=:?8] w:D H:76 H@C<D 2D E96 9625 H@>6?’D G@==6J32== 4@249 2E q6=>@?E p336J r@==686]k^Am k9amp3@FE E96 r@CA6?:?8 *|rpk^9amkAm%96 r@CA6?:?8 |6>@C:2= *|rp :D A2CE @7 E96 ?@?AC@7:E *|rp @7 (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] %96 r@CA6?:?8 |6>@C:2= * H2D 7@F?565 :? a__b]k^AmkAm%96 r@CA6?:?8 *|rp H2D 6DE23=:D965 E9C@F89 E96 =:76 2?5 =6824J @7 |2IH6== |] r@CA6?:?8 $C] p ?2E:G6 @7 |4s@H6==[ r@CA6?:?8 H2D 2 8C25F2E6 @7 E96 &]$] |:=:E2CJ p4256>J 2E (6DE !@:?E 2?5 6G6?EF2==J 2EE2:?65 E96 C2?< @7 =:6FE6?2?E 4@=@?6=] r@CA6?:?8 =2E6C H@C<65 2D 2 7@C6:8? 4@CC6DA@?56?E 7@C %96 r9:428@ %C:3F?6 2?5 C6A@CE65 @? (@C=5 (2C xx 7C@> {@?5@?] p7E6C E96 H2C[ 96 3642>6 E96 5:C64E@C @7 {2<6 $9@C6 }2E:@?2= q2?< :? r9:428@] w6 5:65 :? `hef 2?5 =67E 2? 6DE2E6 @7 23@FE Sa >:==:@?] x? 9:D H:==[ r@CA6?:?8 D6E 2D:56 2 A@CE:@? @7 9:D 6DE2E6 7@C 2 ECFDE 7F?5 :? |2C:@?]k^Am Chris Fox, executive director of the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial YMCA, has worked at five of the seven YMCAs in western North Carolina. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAmw:D H:== =65 E@ E96 7@C>2E:@? @7 E96 |2IH6== |] r@CA6?:?8 yC] |6>@C:2= u@F?52E:@?[ H9:49 96=AD A6@A=6 :? ?665 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ 2?5 =2E6C E96 *|rp :? |2C:@?] q@E9 2C6 ?2>65 27E6C r@CA6?:?8 $C]’D D@?[ H9@ H2D <:==65 :? 2? 2:C 244:56?E H9:=6 EC2:?:?8 A:=@ED 5FC:?8 (@C=5 (2C xx[ 244@C5:?8 E@ AC6G:@FD DE@C:6D 3J %96 |4s@H6== }6HD]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story New Corpening YMCA director talks about the facility in Marion Watch Now: Related Video China: Robots box and dance at Beijing's 2026 World Robot Conference Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Treasury Doubles Bond Buybacks as Bessent Moves to Calm Markets Treasury Doubles Bond Buybacks as Bessent Moves to Calm Markets Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' Recommended for you