Featured Top Story Spotlight New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens Mike Conley Aug 19, 2026 Aug 19, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More campers will have the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors now that McDowell County has a new RV dealership and Old Fort RV Park has officially reopened.kAm|:=6D #' r6?E6C[ 32D65 :? w6?56CD@?G:==6[ 92D @A6?65 2 D64@?5 =@42E:@? :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm|:=6D #' r6?E6C :D 2 562=6C 7@C C64C62E:@?2= G69:4=6D =:<6 y2J4@[ r@249>6?[ (:??6328@[ p=:?6C[ q@?EC286C ~FE5@@CD 2?5 t2DE E@ (6DE] xE 2=D@ @776CD 3C2?5\?2>6 #'D DF49 2D p==:2?46[ pI:@> 2?5 t?E68C2 r@249[ 244@C5:?8 E@ |:=6D #' r6?E6C’D H63D:E6] p=@?8 H:E9 2 =2C86 D6=64E:@? @7 ?6H EC2G6= EC2:=6CD[ 7:7E9 H966=D[ 2?5 E@J 92F=6CD[ E96 3FD:?6DD D6==D r=2DD p[ r=2DD q 2?5 r=2DD r >@E@C9@>6D[ p\7C2>6D 2?5 E62C5C@AD]k^Am kAm}@H[ E96 w6?56CD@?G:==6 562=6C 92D @A6?65 :ED ?6H =@42E:@? 7@C |2C:@?] xE H:== 36 =@42E65 @77 tI:E h_ 2=@?8 x?E6CDE2E6 c_] %96 255C6DD :D aefg w2C>@?J vC@G6 #@25 :? E96 }63@ 4@>>F?:EJ] %96 =@42E:@? @A6?65 |@?52J] %96 A2CED 2?5 D6CG:46 46?E6C H:== @A6? $6AE] `[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 4@>A2?JVD u2463@@< A286]k^Am People are also reading… Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. Foothills Watershed in Old Fort expanding bike trails, brewing beer New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion Edwards took ex-aide to Vegas during shutdown. Records tie trip to campaign money Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Morganton man faces drug, felony firearm possession charges in McDowell County New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens 4 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason loss to Bills Pair charged with NC double murder moved into victims' home after deaths, warrant says McDowell County Schools superintendent: Welcome to a new school year Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. After yearslong revitalization process, NASCAR isn’t returning to NC racetrack Panthers 2026 training camp: Top takeaways ahead of Saturday's preseason week 1 Back-to-School Bash with free school supplies for children planned in Marion kAmz6==J s6qCF9=[ @H?6C @7 |:=6D #' r6?E6C[ D2:5 96 :D 6I4:E65 23@FE @A6?:?8 E96 ?6H =@42E:@? :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]k^AmkAm{2DE J62C[ r2>A:?8 (@C=5 @7 |2C:@?[ @C:8:?2==J %@> y@9?D@? r2>A:?8 r6?E6C[ 4=@D65 A6C>2?6?E=J 2?5 E96 =2C86 AC@A6CEJ 92D D:?46 366? D@=5 E@ E96 q2AE:DED @? |:DD:@? ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@?]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE |:=6D #' r6?E6C[ G:D:E E96 H63D:E6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]>:=6DCG46?E6C]4@>^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]>:=6DCG46?E6C]4@>k^2m]k^Am k9am~=5 u@CE #' !2C< @A6?k^9amkAmt2C=:6C :? pF8FDE[ ~=5 u@CE #' !2C< 2??@F?465 :E :D @A6? 282:?]k^Am kAm%9:D A2C< 7@C C64C62E:@?2= G69:4=6D 2?5 42>A6CD 7:CDE @A6?65 7@C 3FD:?6DD :? pF8FDE a_ac] %96? wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 9:E E96 2C62 2?5 E96 AC@A6CEJ H2D 7=@@565]k^Am Old Fort RV Park first opened for business in August 2024. OLD FORT RV PARK kAm“(6 H6C6 2 3C2?5\?6H A2C< H96? E96 7=@@5 92AA6?65[” D2:5 4@\@H?6C y@9? $272C]k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E96 A2C< H2D @A6? 7@C bd 52JD 367@C6 w6=6?6 DECF4<]k^AmkAm$272C D2:5 9:D A2C< DFCG:G65 E96 7=@@5 7C@> w6=6?6 3642FD6 @7 9@H :E :D 4@?DECF4E65] “(6 H6C6 7=@@565 3FE @FC :?7C2DECF4EFC6 H2D F?56C8C@F?5[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmu@C E96 =2DE `h >@?E9D[ ut|p =62D65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 2?5 A=2465 G:4E:>D @7 E96 9FCC:42?6 :? >@3:=6 9@>6D @? E96 D:E6]k^Am kAm$272C D2:5 ut|p >@G65 E96 =2DE >@3:=6 9@>6D @77 E96 AC@A6CEJ :? |2J] w6 2?5 E96 @E96C @H?6CD 925 E@ C65@ E96 =@ED 2?5 :?DE2== ?6H =2?5D42A:?8 :? @C56C E@ 86E :E 324< E@ 36:?8 2? #' A2C< 282:?]k^Am Old Fort RV Park is open again for patrons. OLD FORT RV PARK kAm}@H :E :D C625J E@ H6=4@>6 A2EC@?D 282:?]k^AmkAm~=5 u@CE #' !2C< :D =@42E65 2E `bf` !2C<6C !2586EE #@25 ?6IE E@ xC>2’D !C@5F46] xE 92D d_ DA@ED]k^Am kAm“(6 2C6 2=D@ @?6 @7 E96 G6CJ 76H E92E :D 2 J62C\C@F?5 A2C<[” $272C D2:5] “(6 @776C =@?8\E:>6 2?5 D9@CE\E6C> DA246D]”k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]@=57@CECGA2C<]4@>QmHHH]@=57@CECGA2C<]4@>k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Same knee surgery, twice the price: Hospital monopolies push up healthcare costs While many factors affect the price of a medical procedure, hospitals with few competitors can charge more, health economists say. Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best “We are very inclusive, a place where people can come and not feel judged.” Your electric bill is up. Is it because of the heat or Duke Energy? As temperatures soar, Duke Energy customers are noticing higher bills. 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