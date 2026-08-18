Top Story Spotlight Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says Mike Conley Aug 18, 2026 Aug 18, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion man has been charged after a woman tracked her wireless earbuds that were stolen.kAmy@D6A9 (:==:2> u=24<[ `h[ @7 |2C:@? :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 2 >@E@C G69:4=6[ 76=@?J =2C46?J 2?5 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 DE@=6? 8@@5D^AC@A6CEJ[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm~? $2EFC52J[ pF8] `d[ s6AFEJ v286 w@?6J4FEE H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6A@CE 23@FE 2 G6C32= 5:DEFC32?46 :? E96 v=6?H@@5 2C62]k^AmkAm%96 G:4E:> C6A@CE65 E92E D@>6@?6 925 2==6865=J 3C@<6? :?E@ 96C 42C E96 ?:89E 367@C6 2E 96C ?62C3J C6D:56?46] p AFCD6[ 2? :!25 !C@[ >65:42E:@? 328[ H2==6E 2?5 pAA=6 p:C!@5D H6C6 C6A@CE65=J DE@=6? 7C@> E96 G69:4=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^Am People are also reading… Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. Foothills Watershed in Old Fort expanding bike trails, brewing beer New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion Edwards took ex-aide to Vegas during shutdown. Records tie trip to campaign money Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Morganton man faces drug, felony firearm possession charges in McDowell County New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens 4 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason loss to Bills Pair charged with NC double murder moved into victims' home after deaths, warrant says McDowell County Schools superintendent: Welcome to a new school year Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. After yearslong revitalization process, NASCAR isn’t returning to NC racetrack Panthers 2026 training camp: Top takeaways ahead of Saturday's preseason week 1 Back-to-School Bash with free school supplies for children planned in Marion kAmp7E6C FD:?8 2 =@42E:@?\EC24<:?8 762EFC6 @? 96C p:C!@5D[ E96 G:4E:> H2D =65 E@ u=24<’D C6D:56?46[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^AmkAmp7E6C 2 G6C32= 2=E6C42E:@? 36EH66? u=24< 2?5 E96 G:4E:>[ 56AFE:6D 2CC:G65 2?5 C64@G6C65 2== E96 >:DD:?8 :E6>D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 4C65:E 42C5D[ H9:49 H6C6 7@F?5 @? u=24<[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAmu=24< H2D :DDF65 2 D64FC65 3@?5 @7 Sd_[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Morganton man faces drug, felony firearm possession charges in McDowell County A deputy pulled over a Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Jacktown and Fairview roads in Marion for traffic violations. Pair charged with NC double murder moved into victims' home after deaths, warrant says Raheim and Carla Murray were both found dead along a nature trail at a park in Glen Alpine. 1 charged in connection to break-in at NASCAR's Greg Biffle home after deadly plane crash The man is linked to other break-ins, including one in Georgia connected to a high-profile homicide. Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial “Cold case investigations of cases where there is public pressure for resolution can fall prey to tunnel vision and sloppy investigation fuele… Watch Now: Related Video Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Iran’s inflation crisis: families buckle under soaring prices Iran’s inflation crisis: families buckle under soaring prices Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' The Center Square YT: Teachers Unions Spend 10% of Their Annual Budget on Lobbying The Center Square YT: Teachers Unions Spend 10% of Their Annual Budget on Lobbying Recommended for you