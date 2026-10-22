On Friday, Oct. 9, in Nebo, Joshua and Bethany Hollifield and their two children saw their brand-new, fully constructed and fully furnished home for the first time.
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This is the new home for Joshua and Bethany Hollifield and their two children. The Hollifield home and the new home for Jamie and Shannon Honeycutt are part of the new Community of Hope taking shape in Nebo through the partnership of God’s Pit Crew, Samaritan’s Purse, and the Ray and Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust.
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The family received the keys to their new home and began a new chapter following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.
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The volunteers with God’s Pit Crew pause for a moment of prayer during the reveal of the new home for Joshua and Bethany Hollifield and their children.
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The homes were first framed and prepared at God’s Pit Crew headquarters in Danville, Va., before being transported to Nebo, where crews completed construction, painting, fixtures, appliances, furnishings, and the personal touches prepared specifically for each family.
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When the doors for these homes open, the families will step into new dwellings that are finished and furnished — ready for them to begin their next chapter.
Two McDowell County families whose lives were forever changed by Hurricane Helene are experiencing a moment more than two years in the making as God’s Pit Crew is welcoming them into brand-new, fully constructed and fully furnished homes in Nebo.
This is the new home for Joshua and Bethany Hollifield and their two children. The Hollifield home and the new home for Jamie and Shannon Honeycutt are part of the new Community of Hope taking shape in Nebo through the partnership of God’s Pit Crew, Samaritan’s Purse, and the Ray and Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust.
The homes were first framed and prepared at God’s Pit Crew headquarters in Danville, Va., before being transported to Nebo, where crews completed construction, painting, fixtures, appliances, furnishings, and the personal touches prepared specifically for each family.