Top Story Spotlight Rotary Club of Marion giving grants to McDowell County organizations Mike Conley Sep 22, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rotary Club of Marion Foundation has funds for a special grant program for McDowell County’s nonprofits and service organizations.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 72== 4J4=6 @7 E96 #@E2CJ r=F3’D a_ae =@42= 8C2?ED AC@8C2> :D 2446AE:?8 2AA=:42E:@?D] %96 5625=:?6 7@C 8C2?E DF3>:DD:@? :D (65?6D52J[ ~4E] `c[ 2E b A]>][ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 4=F3]k^Am In this photo from November 2025, Rotarians Katie Stinson, left, and Tyler Mace, right, present a symbolic check to Alyssa Hughes with the Barefoot Baby Foundation. FILE PHOTO kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 8C2?ED >FDE 36 7@C DA64:7:4 AC@;64ED E92E 7FCE96C E96 H@C< @7 E96 ?@?AC@7:E @C D6CG:46 @C82?:K2E:@? :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ] #6BF6DED >FDE 36 7@C 2E =62DE Sd__ 3FE 42??@E 36 >@C6 E92? S`[d__] !C@;64ED >FDE 36 4@>A=6E65 3J |2J `d[ a_af]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(9:=6 E96 4=F3’D 7@F?52E:@? H:== 4@?D:56C 2== C6BF6DED[ :E :D 7@4FD:?8 =@42==J 5FC:?8 E9:D 8C2?E 4J4=6 @? AC@>@E:?8ik^Am People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game More than 10 college baseball coaches are coming to Hickory for CVCC prospect camp McDowell County commissioners hear about state legislation on data centers Craft beer and wine taproom honored as Marion’s Small Business of the Year for 2026 McDowell County talk new 911 Center, animal shelter and funding challenges kF=mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmw62=E9 2?5 9F>2? @C 2?:>2= H6=72C6k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmr@>>F?:EJ C6D@FC46 56G6=@A>6?Ek^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmt5F42E:@? @C J@FE9 AC@8C2>Dk^=:mk^F=m Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmuF?5D 7@C :?E6C?2E:@?2= 8C2?ED @C :?E6C?2E:@?2= D6CG:46 AC@;64ED H:== ?@E 36 2446AE65[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmvC2?ED H:== ?@E 4@G6C 42A:E2= C6BF6DED[ DE277 EC2:?:?8[ D2=2C:6D[ 2??F2= 7F?5C2:D:?8 42>A2:8?D[ DA@?D@CD9:A @C 86?6C2= @A6C2E:?8 6IA6?D6D[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] %96 4=F3’D 7@F?52E:@? 5@6D ?@E 2446AE 8C2?E 2AA=:42E:@?D 7C@> D49@@=D] ~C82?:K2E:@?D E92E C646:G65 2 8C2?E 4964< 7C@> #@E2CJ :? 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(65?6D52J[ ~4E] `c] $F3>:DD:@?D 2?5 5@4F>6?E2E:@? >2J 36 D6?E G:2 6>2:= @C 92?5 56=:G6C65 E@ %J=6C |246 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i>4<:?=6J0_coJ29@@]4@>Qm>4<:?=6J0_coJ29@@]4@>k^2m]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“p7E6C C6G:6H:?8 2== 8C2?E C6BF6DED[ #@E2CJ H:== ?@E:7J J@F H96E96C J@FC C6BF6DE 92D 366? 2AAC@G65[ 56?:65 @C A2CE:2==J 7F?565[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6] “x7 J@F C646:G6 2? 2H2C5[ H6 2D< E92E J@F 2EE6?5 @FC #@E2CJ r=F3 >66E:?8 @? %9FCD52J[ s64] b[ a_ae]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 4=F3 2?E:4:A2E6D E92E E96 7F?5D H@F=5 36 2G2:=23=6 2E E96 #@E2CJ r=F3 >66E:?8 @? s64] b] k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Old Fort Police Chief Melvin Lytle said the incident was a domestic situation. What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Here's where the project stands and how long construction will take. Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections Jessica Shuford and John Owens were qualified by the McDowell County Board of Elections to be write-in candidates, according to county electio… Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene "Every dollar of that money should have gone to those that needed it. 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