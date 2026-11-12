Alert Top Story Spotlight Know someone who gives back? Nominate a Hometown Holiday Hero mbloomfield Nov 12, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We’re headed into the holiday season, which can be a blur of shopping, parties and baking.kAmxE’D 2=D@ 2 D62D@? @7 8:G:?8[ 2 E:>6 H96? A6@A=6 8@ 23@G6 2?5 36J@?5 E@ 6?DFC6 6G6CJ@?6 92D 2 92AAJ 9@=:52J]k^AmkAm(6 H2?E E@ D=@H 5@H? 2?5 9:89=:89E A6@A=6 H9@ 96=A >2<6 E96 D62D@? 3C:89E 7@C 6G6CJ@?6] %96D6 6G6CJ52J 96C@6D 5@?’E 2D< 7@C 4C65:E 2D E96J 8:G6 E96:C @H? E:>6 @C >@?6J E@ 96=A @E96CD]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmxE >:89E 36 D@>63@5J H9@ 56=:G6CD >62=D E@ E9@D6 :? ?665[ 2=@?8 H:E9 2 7C:6?5=J D>:=6] |2J36 J@F <?@H D@>63@5J H9@ 3FJD E@JD 7@C 49:=5C6? 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Residents can vote on new school name McDowell Commissioners hold special meeting Friday morning Foxx's reelection fate may come down to nearly 3,000 provisional ballots Could a data center bring more revenue to McDowell County? This local leader says yes McDowell County Veterans Day service set for Wednesday McDowell County commissioners hear about schedule of values Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating kAm%6== FD H9@ 56D6CG6D D@>6 C64@8?:E:@? E9:D 9@=:52J D62D@?] (6 H:== C64@8?:K6 D@>6 @7 E96> 6G6CJ H66< :? 2 w@>6E@H? w@=:52J w6C@6D 762EFC6 :? %96 |4s@H6== }6HD 2?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>45@H6==?6HD]4@>Qm>45@H6==?6HD]4@>k^2m] %96JUCDBF@j== 3C:89E6? C6256CDUCDBF@j 52J[ 2?5 >2J36 E96:C DE@C:6D H:== :?DA:C6 D@>6@?6 6=D6 E@ 8@ @FE 2?5 96=A 564@C2E6 @C 5C@A 2 76H 6IEC2 4@:?D :? E96 $2=G2E:@? pC>J <6EE=6]k^AmkAm%@ ?@>:?2E6 D@>6@?6[ 7:== @FE E96 7@C> 2EU?3DAjk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^>45@H6==?6HD]4@>^7@C>D^4@?E24E^3C:89E^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm9EEADi^^>45@H6==?6HD]4@>^7@C>D^4@?E24E^3C:89E^k^2m] *@F 42? 2=D@ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i?4@?=6Jo>45@H6==?6HD]4@>Qm?4@?=6Jo>45@H6==?6HD]4@>k^2m] |2<6 DFC6 J@F :?4=F56 E96 ?@>:?66UCDBF@jD 4@?E24E :?7@C>2E:@? D@ H6 42? C6249 @FE]k^Am kAm(:E9 J@FC 96=A[ H6 42? >2<6 E9:D 9@=:52J 2 =:EE=6 3C:89E6C]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. mbloomfield Author email Follow mbloomfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Missing Black Mountain man found dead in Pisgah National Forest on Tuesday His body was found just before noon on Tuesday about a quarter of a mile down the trail from the Pine Gap Trailhead, in the Pisgah National Forest. Marion man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend's father at Old Fort Dollar General The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Feb. 9, 2025. The man also pleaded guilty to sex crimes involved a child. Givens’ Clinchfield Mill project in Marion receives $1.25 million grant for affordable housing When completed, the old Clinchfield mill building will have 141 apartments. That usually equates to 180 people, depending on how many couples … Missing Greensboro person last seen in McDowell County. Deputies searching forest Elise Grabda's pickup truck was found near a hiking area in Marion on Wednesday. Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 The Mebane Buc-ee's store will feature 120 gas pumps, as well as 200 full- and 100 part-time employees. It represents a $60 million to $70 mil… Watch Now: Related Video Scott Colom becomes Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction Is there a way out of Iran war? | This Is America Is there a way out of Iran war? | This Is America Stephen Miller’s promotion ignites GOP battle over immigration Stephen Miller’s promotion ignites GOP battle over immigration House Republicans quash effort to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth House Republicans quash effort to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth Recommended for you