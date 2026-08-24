Top Story Spotlight UTV wreck in McDowell County injures two Old Fort firefighters Mike Conley Aug 24, 2026 Aug 24, 2026 Updated 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday night, a motor vehicle crash in Old Fort involving a utility terrain vehicle resulted in injuries for two town of Old Fort firefighters who were operating the UTV.kAmpE 2AAC@I:>2E6=J gidg A]>] @? %9FCD52J[ =@42= 6>6C86?4J 4C6HD C6DA@?565 E@ 2 >@E@C G69:4=6 4C2D9 @? r2E2H32 pG6?F6 :? ~=5 u@CE :?G@=G:?8 2 &%' E92E H2D @A6C2E65 3J E96 ~=5 u@CE u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 2 4@?DECF4E:@? ECF4<[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%H@ ~=5 u@CE 7:C67:89E6CD H6C6 :?;FC65 :? E96 4C2D9[ 2?5 E96J H6C6 EC2?DA@CE65 3J |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t|$ E@ |:DD:@? w@DA:E2= :? pD96G:==6] q@E9 7:C67:89E6CD H6C6 C6A@CE65 E@ 36 :? DE23=6 4@?5:E:@?] %96 5C:G6C @7 E96 4@?DECF4E:@? ECF4< H2D ?@E :?;FC65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… UTV wreck in McDowell County injures two Old Fort firefighters A blood moon is rising in western North Carolina. Here's when you should look up Erasing Carolinas history? Signs removed at NC, SC national parks under Trump order Marion's WNC Bigfoot Festival is upon us. Here's everything you need to know for the weekend. Will NC get snow this winter? Here’s the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search Woman tells 18-year-old driver to slow down, and he breaks her jaw, NC police say J. Hartman’s Restaurant in Marion serving lunch again for first time since Helene flooding 6 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason win over Jaguars Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. 5 things to know about McDowell County's possible data center moratorium Three returning trustees for McDowell Technical Community College sworn in 14 new businesses opened in Marion in past year, according to report Fan-favorite QB already ruled out of Panthers' preseason finale vs. Texans New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens kAm%96 ~=5 u@CE !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E :D E96 AC:>2CJ :?G6DE:82E:?8 286?4J]k^AmkAm}@ 255:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? H2D 2G2:=23=6 2D @7 uC:52J >@C?:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search Both men received secured bonds of $40,000. 5 things to know about McDowell County's possible data center moratorium The county is not currently reviewing any proposals or plans or applications for a data center in McDowell County. Three returning trustees for McDowell Technical Community College sworn in “We are very fortunate to have Brenda, Garland and Gary continuing their service to McDowell Technical Community College and to the people of … 14 new businesses opened in Marion in past year, according to report Businesses included six retail businesses, six food and beverage businesses and two service or professional firms. Watch Now: Related Video World pays tribute to ‘north star’ Dolly Parton after death from cancer See salt poured into brine vat in preparation for NC winter storm in January 2026 See salt poured into brine vat in preparation for NC winter storm in January 2026 'Why do the good people have to go?' Opryland Hotel tourists react to Dolly Parton's death 'Why do the good people have to go?' Opryland Hotel tourists react to Dolly Parton's death USS Abraham Lincoln to Dock in Thailand After Record Deployment and Mental Health Concerns USS Abraham Lincoln to Dock in Thailand After Record Deployment and Mental Health Concerns Recommended for you