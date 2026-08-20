Featured Top Story Spotlight 14 new businesses opened in Marion in past year, according to report Mike Conley Aug 20, 2026 Aug 20, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 × Mike Conley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During the past fiscal year, 14 new businesses opened in Marion, according to a report given at Tuesday's Marion City Council meeting. kAm%96 4@F?4:= >6E :? E96 76==@HD9:A 92== @7 p55:6’D r92A6= &?:E65 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49] ~?46 2 J62C[ E96 4@F?4:= 9@=5D 2 >66E:?8 :? E96 (6DE |2C:@? 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D 962C5 2 C6A@CE 7C@> rCJDE2= {6536EE6C[ H9@ :D 2 5@H?E@H? AC@A6CEJ @H?6C 2?5 E96 AC6D:56?E @7 E96 |2C:@? qFD:?6DD pDD@4:2E:@?] $96 82G6 2 AC6D6?E2E:@? 23@FE E96 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E :? |2C:@? 7C@> yF=J a_ad E@ yF?6 a_ae]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 E96 a_ad\a_ae J62C[ `c ?6H 3FD:?6DD6D @A6?65 :? |2C:@?[ H:E9 `` =@42E65 H:E9:? 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Records tie trip to campaign money Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Morganton man faces drug, felony firearm possession charges in McDowell County 4 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason loss to Bills Pair charged with NC double murder moved into victims' home after deaths, warrant says Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says After yearslong revitalization process, NASCAR isn’t returning to NC racetrack Panthers 2026 training camp: Top takeaways ahead of Saturday's preseason week 1 New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. 14 new businesses opened in Marion in past year, according to report Back-to-School Bash with free school supplies for children planned in Marion kAmsFC:?8 E92E D2>6 A6C:@5[ `_ 3FD:?6DD6D 4=@D65[ ?:?6 @7 H9:49 H6C6 :? 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MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm%9:D J62C[ E96 vt| AC@8C2> 96=5 EH@ 4=2DD6D 2?5 8C25F2E65 a` 6?EC6AC6?6FCD[ 2=@?8 H:E9 7@FC vt| a]_ 6G6?ED]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 E96 A2DE `_ J62CD[ a`b 6?EC6AC6?6FCD C646:G65 vt| 46CE:7:42E6D] %96 3FD:?6DD6D E92E 8C25F2E65 7C@> E96 4@FCD6 86?6C2E65 Sc[`cg[ehf :? 5@H?E@H? :?G6DE>6?E] vt| 3FD:?6DD6D 4@?EC:3FE65 E@ E96 4C62E:@? @7 `b_ 7F==\E:>6 2?5 ``b A2CE\E:>6 ;@3D :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?[ E96 C6A@CE D2:5] u@FCE66? 3FD:?6DD6D E92E A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 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D@=FE:@?D E@ :DDF6D C6=2E65 E@ 9@FD:?8[ EC2?DA@CE2E:@?[ 49:=542C6[ 962=E9J 7@@5[ 2?5 J@FE9 6?8286>6?E[ 2?5 H@C< E@86E96C E@ 255C6DD E96D6 492==6?86D @G6C E96 =@?8 E6C>]”k^Am kAm$96 DA@<6 23@FE 9@H E96:C H@C< DE2CE65 :? a_`e H:E9 E96 4C62E:@? @7 E96 (6DE |2C:@? r@>>F?:EJ u@CF>] %9:D @C82?:K2E:@? 92D H@C<65 E@ 255C6DD :DDF6D C6=2E:?8 E@ 9@FD:?8[ EC2?DA@CE2E:@? 2?5 7@@5 :?D64FC:EJ]k^AmkAmpG6CJ DA@<6 @? E96 4@?E:?F65 H@C< E@ 4C62E6 E96 #6D:=:6?46 wF3]k^Am kAm(96? 4@>A=6E65[ E96 AC@;64E H:== 3C:?8 ?6H =:76 :?E@ E96 9:DE@C:4 wF58:?D w:89^|@F?E2:? ':6H $49@@=[ H9:49 H:== 36 EFC?65 :?E@ E96 (6DE |2C:@? #6D:=:6?46 wF3[ 2 dd[___\DBF2C6\7@@E 4@>>F?:EJ 46?E6C]k^Am Paula Swepson Avery, executive director of West Marion Inc., speaks at Tuesday's Marion City Council meeting. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm%96 9F3 H:== D6CG6 2D 2 C6D@FC46[ @776C:?8 D6CG:46D C6=2E65 E@ 3692G:@C2= 962=E942C6[ 49:=542C6[ C64C62E:@?[ 962=E9J 7@@5 2?5 H@C<7@C46 56G6=@A>6?E]k^AmkAmx? @E96C >2EE6CD[ E96 |2C:@? r:EJ r@F?4:=ik^AmkF=mk=:mr@?D:56C65 2 C6D@=FE:@? 564=2C:?8 E96 :?E6?E E@ 4=@D6 2 AF3=:4 DEC66E @C 2==6J] %96 F?@A6?65 2==6J :D =@42E65 36EH66? (6DE w6?56CD@? r:C4=6 2?5 #:5=6J $EC66E] !=2??:?8 s:C64E@C '2?46 |4}66D D2:5 E96 25;246?E @H?6CD 2C6 7:?6 H:E9 E9:D 2==6J 36:?8 4=@D65 2?5 E96J :?E6?5 E@ FD6 :E 2D 2 5C:G6H2J]k^=:mk=:mp??@F?465 E92E E96 %F6D52J[ $6AE] `d[ >66E:?8 H:== 36 9@DE65 3J r6?EC@ &?:5@ {2E:?@ p>6C:42?@[ 2?5 :E H:== 36 96=5 2E E96 u:CDE !C6D3JE6C:2? r9FC49]k^=:mk^F=m Mike Conley For the regular August meeting, the Marion City Council met in the fellowship hall of Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kF=mk=:mw62C5 2? FA52E6 7C@> r:EJ |2?286C (@@5J pJ6CD 23@FE |2C:@?’D 5CJ H62E96C] s6DA:E6 C646?E 962GJ C2:?D 2?5 E9F?56CDE@C>D[ |2C:@? 2?5 E96 C6DE @7 E96 r2E2H32\(2E6C66 #:G6C q2D:? C6>2:? :? 2 5C@F89E D:EF2E:@?] %96 C6D6CG@:C DE@C286 92D :?4C62D65 5F6 E@ C646?E C2:? 2?5 :D 4FCC6?E=J 2E hb]eT @7 E96 E2C86E 2?5 E96 E9C66\>@?E9 2G6C286 @7 E96 &]$] sC@F89E |@?:E@C 2=D@ :>AC@G65] qFE |2C:@? 2?5 E96 C6DE @7 E96 32D:? 42??@E 62D6 FA @? H2E6C FD6 C6DEC:4E:@?D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 r2E2H32\(2E6C66 sC@F89E |2?286>6?E p5G:D@CJ vC@FA]k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 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