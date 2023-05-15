BURNSVILLE -- Are you a hiker, biker, paddler, or rider? North Carolina has a trail for you! Known as the Great Trail State, North Carolina is celebrating the Year of the Trail in 2023. NC Year of the Trail is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in North Carolina history. Whether you’re a serious sportsman or an ambler, discover how to get more in touch with the great outdoors at Burnsville’s Spring Year of the Trail celebration on Saturday, May 20.

Sponsored by the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Homeplace Beer Company, 321 W. Main St., Burnsville, the event opens at 9 a.m. with a morning hike to Phillips Knob led by the NC High Peaks Trail Association. Then, at 5 p.m., you’ll find eight area organizations set up at Homeplace to provide information about getting involved with hiking groups, exploring the area’s natural wonders, and sustaining our environmental assets. Rounding out the evening, Crystal Fountains Bluegrass Band performs on the Homeplace main stage from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ready to get out and explore the natural wonders that surround Burnsville? Check out the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce website, www.YanceyChamber.com, or their social media for more information about the North Carolina 2023 Year of the Trail events.