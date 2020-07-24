Brother Wolf offers mobile spay and neuter clinic for McDowell

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s low-cost mobile spay and neuter clinic will visit McDowell County on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The clinic will be setting up at Rusty’s Legacy located at 139 Lytle Mountain Road in Marion.
Appointments must be made in advance. Spay and neuter services are available for dogs and cats three months of age and older. Female dogs are $65, male dogs are $60, female cats are $55, and male cats are $50. Rabies vaccines are required for an additional $10 if the animal’s rabies vaccine is not up-to-date. The mobile clinic also offers vaccines, deworming, microchipping, and heartworm and FeLV/FIV testing to its patients, according to a news release.
The organization has been able to expand their services due to recently bringing on a second mobile clinic.
“By providing affordable spay and neuter services, we can prevent unwanted litters and therefore decrease the number of pets who are relinquished to shelters in the first place,” said Holly Amann, mobile clinic director at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.
The need for these services in Western North Carolina has only increased during COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic halted spay and neuter surgeries as communities were forced to suspend non-emergency veterinary services. This has resulted in a huge backlog of unaltered animals. Amann says this is why expanding their services is more critical than ever, according to the news release.
People who are interested in having their animal spayed/neutered are encouraged to visit www.bwar.org/mobile-clinic for more information and to schedule an appointment online. Appointments can also be scheduled by phone at 828-490-1578.
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, located in Asheville, was founded in 2007 to provide the resources and programs to build No-Kill communities. Through thriving adoption and pet retention programs, extensive volunteer and foster networks, a trap-neuter-vaccinate-return program for community cats, and a low-cost mobile spay/neuter clinic, Brother Wolf positively impacts the lives of thousands of animals each year. Learn more about Brother Wolf and their life-saving programs at www.bwar.org.
