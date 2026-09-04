Top Story Spotlight Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant Mike Conley Sep 4, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baxter International has issued two recalls of intravenous products which were manufactured at the plant in the North Cove community of McDowell County.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~?6 @7 E96 C642==D H2D 7@C EH@ =@ED @7 _]hT D@5:F> 49=@C:56 :?;64E:@?] %96 @E96C C642== H2D 7@C @?6 =@E @7 2?E:4@28F=2?E D@5:F> 4:EC2E6 D@=FE:@? WcT[ ad_ >=X] %96 &]$] u@@5 2?5 sCF8 p5>:?:DEC2E:@? AF3=:D965 q2IE6C’D C642==D @? %F6D52J[ pF8] ad[ 2?5 (65?6D52J[ pF8] ae[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 usp]k^Am Baxter International has issued two recalls of intravenous products which were manufactured at the massive plant in the North Cove community of McDowell County. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Novant website helps State Health Plan members navigate preferred provider network Novant Health Inc. said the webpage at https://www.novanthealth.org/shp is meant to "help members understand what the transition means for the… Wake Forest Baptist revenue rises as patient volume, investments grow Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's core revenue was up 16% to $13.86 billion. 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