Top Story Spotlight 6 questions answered about Marion Rebuild Center and its role in Hurricane Helene rebuild Mike Conley Oct 5, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The crowd was comprised of volunteers and members of various churches, all of whom are working to rebuild homes in western North Carolina. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm(92EVD E96 =2E6DE @? E96 |2C:@? #63F:=5 r6?E6Cnk^AmkAmw6C6VD D:I BF6DE:@?D 2?5 2?DH6CD 7@C E9@D6 6286C E@ 42E49 FA]k^Amk9am(92E :D E96 ?6H |2C:@? #63F:=5 r6?E6Cnk^9amkAm%96 |2C:@? #63F:=5 r6?E6C :D 2 ?6H 9F3 7@C }]r] q2AE:DED @? |:DD:@?’D 4@?E:?F:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 C64@G6CJ H@C< :? H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] %96 @C82?:K2E:@? 24BF:C65 E96 7@C>6C r2>A:?8 (@C=5 @7 |2C:@? AC@A6CEJ :? yF=J 2?5 C6AFCA@D65 E96 g_\24C6 4@>A=6I E@ 9@FD6 G@=F?E66CD[ DE@C6 DFAA=:6D 2?5 4@@C5:?2E6 C63F:=5:?8 AC@;64ED]k^Am k9am(9J H2D E96 46?E6C 6DE23=:D965nk^9am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Will Kehler as interim county manager Litigants named in 'Cornell 7' assault lawsuit McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say McDowell County Schools alum completes undergrad in 2 years, starts master's program 5 cabins open in Old Fort as first phase of Grier Village retreat development Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex Emerging stronger: Baxter plant in North Cove looks back at recovery from Hurricane Helene kAmwFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 42FD65 42E2DEC@A9:4 52>286 24C@DD H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 :? =2E6 $6AE6>36C a_ac[ =62G:?8 >2?J C6D:56?ED 5:DA=2465] $:?46 E96?[ q2AE:DED @? |:DD:@? G@=F?E66CD 92G6 H@C<65 E@ C63F:=5 >@C6 E92? `[`d_ 9@>6D :? E96 C68:@?] %96 |2C:@? 724:=:EJ ;@:?D C63F:=5 46?E6CD :? t2DE u=2E #@4<[ q=24< |@F?E2:?[ qFC?DG:==6[ $ACF46 !:?6 2?5 q@@?6]k^Amk9am(92E 42? E96 |2C:@? 724:=:EJ 244@>>@52E6nk^9amkAm%96 4@>A=6I 92D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J h_[___ DBF2C6 766E F?56C C@@7 2?5 42? 9@FD6 2?5 7665 23@FE g_ G@=F?E66CD H@C<:?8 :? |4s@H6== 2?5 DFCC@F?5:?8 4@F?E:6D] xED H2C69@FD6 42? DE@C6 =F>36C[ 5@@CD[ A=F>3:?8 DFAA=:6D 2?5 @E96C 4@?DECF4E:@? >2E6C:2=D[ H9:=6 E96 255:E:@?2= DA246 H:== 2==@H E96 @C82?:K2E:@? E@ C646:G6 5@?2E:@?D 2?5 AFC492D6 3F:=5:?8 >2E6C:2=D :? 3F=<]k^Am k9am(92E @E96C D6CG:46D H:== 36 32D65 E96C6nk^9amkAm%96 AC@A6CEJ H:== 9@DE @?6 @7 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?’D >@3:=6 56?E2= F?:ED 2?5 @?6 >@3:=6 962=E9 D4C66?:?8 F?:E] xE 2=D@ 92D >@3:=6 D9@H6C F?:ED[ G@=F?E66C =:G:?8 724:=:E:6D 2?5 E:?J 9@>6D E92E 42? AC@G:56 E6>A@C2CJ 9@FD:?8 7@C A6@A=6 5:DA=2465 3J 5:D2DE6CD]k^Amk9am(92E 5:5 =@42= =6256CD D2J 2E E96 565:42E:@?nk^9amkAmr@F?EJ r@>>:DD:@? r92:C>2? %@?J qC@H? E92?<65 E96 @C82?:K2E:@? 7@C C6DA@?5:?8 5FC:?8 2 E:>6 @7 ?665] |4s@H6== t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D s:C64E@C (:== z69=6C D2:5 q2AE:DED @? |:DD:@? G@=F?E66CD 2CC:G65 H:E9:? 9@FCD 2?5 52JD 27E6C w6=6?6 2?5 4@?E:?F65 96=A:?8 H:E9 C64@G6CJ] w6 D2:5 >@C6 E92? dd_ 9@>6D :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ H6C6 C6A2:C65 5FC:?8 E96 7:CDE J62C E9C@F89 E96 H@C< @7 q2AE:DED @? |:DD:@?[ $2>2C:E2?’D !FCD6 2?5 @E96C ?@?AC@7:ED]k^Am k9am(92E 92AA6?65 5FC:?8 E96 565:42E:@? 46C6>@?Jnk^9amkAm%96 46C6>@?J H2D 96=5 @? E96 D64@?5 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 w6=6?6 2?5 :?4=F565 8F:565 E@FCD[ C64@G6CJ FA52E6D[ C6>2C<D 7C@> 4@>>F?:EJ =6256CD 2?5 AC2J6CD] %96 6G6?E 4@?4=F565 H:E9 E96 C2:D:?8 @7 2 =2C86 p>6C:42? 7=28 :? 7C@?E @7 E96 |2C:@? #63F:=5 r6?E6C]k^AmkAmk6>m%9:D 2CE:4=6 H2D AC6A2C65 H:E9 E96 96=A @7 px E649?@=@8J FD:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? 4@==64E65 2?5 G6C:7:65 3J ;@FC?2=:DED]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 9/11 changed his plans. NC man went from high school student to member of the Marines "I wasn't going to sign anything to let my son join the Marines when he was 17," Grace Swaim said.