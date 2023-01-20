Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The McDowell News, hires new NC Media Group president

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The McDowell News, announced that Eric Mayberry has been named president of its North Carolina Media Group and vice president of sales for its Carolina region.

Mayberry leads the Lee regional sales organization throughout the state, including Lee newspapers in Hickory, Statesville, Morganton, Concord, Mooresville, Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

Lee said Mayberry's primary mission is enhancing and expanding the newspapers' digital sales and marketing efforts.

Those areas have become a pivotal part of Lee's overall companywide digital transformation in recent years.

Mayberry said digital sales and marketing challenges facing the media industry are foremost on his mind. "The rapid rate of change we all face every day … is not limited to newspapers," he said.

"Television, magazines, radio are all dealing with the same issues around securing and gaining audience as media continues to evolve."

Mayberry said that "the best and most exciting thing about our news organization (Lee Enterprises) is that we are evolving much faster than our peers."

"Our approach to digital delivery of news is a cornerstone of our greatness," he said. "We are still the No. 1 destination for news and information in our region."

The difference, he said, "is that we also own the best digital marketing and advertising agency — arguably — in America."

"We have to do a better job about telling that story and how we can help local and regional businesses put their message in front of anyone in the nation," Mayberry said.

The key to accomplishing those goals, he said, is "investing and developing in local relationships that help shape how we all live and work."

"We are here to help businesses grow and find new customers," he said, "and we are here to lead in the communities we serve."

Chris White, president of Lee's East Media Group, said in a statement that Mayberry "is a skilled executive with extensive digital sales and marketing experience, and is uniquely qualified to lead our operations in the fast-growing region as our company continues its digital transformation.

"His dynamic leadership and extensive experience will enhance our sales team and help advertisers reach more consumers through our innovative products and services."

Mayberry most recently served as president of two Lee newspapers in Virginia: The Daily Progress in Charlottesville and The Freelance Star in Fredericksburg.

Mayberry joined Lee in 2019 as vice president of sales for the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska.

His career also includes vice president of sales for Gatehouse Media’s Illinois group and regional vice president of sales for Digital First Media. He is a former vice president of sales for The News Journal Media Group in Delaware.