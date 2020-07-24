A handshake may have helped saved the day

An argument that ended with a handshake may have made all the difference Tuesday during a chaotic situation in the parking lot of one of Gastonia's favorite sweet treat spots.
Martino Brice said two men, one white and one Black, worked together at a critical moment during a tense encounter after a woman pulled a gun during a protest in the parking lot of Tony's Ice Cream.
It was a moment Brice, a Black activist, said he didn't see coming. He described a tense exchange with a white man, who he said he doesn't know, Tuesday evening outside the ice cream parlor.
"After we get that calmed down, I understand where he's coming from and he understands where I'm coming from and we talk to each other like human beings ... .we shake hands," Brice said.
That's when he said he heard what sounded like a fight breaking out in another portion of the parking lot.
Video from the scene shows a white woman holding a silver revolver in the air and then holding the barrel horizontally. That's when a pair of men, including the same man Brice said he'd just been arguing with moments prior, stepped in to defuse the situation.
"He runs over jumps in front of this woman and wrestles with the gun," Brice said. "It absolutely surprised me."
Tuesday was a chaotic evening at Tony's, which came less than 24-hours after customer Lydia Maria Sturgues-Robinson, 31, said she'd been treated poorly Monday night by restaurant staff because she was wearing a Black Lives Matter button.
She would be charged with trespassing after Gastonia Police said she caused a public disturbance in the restaurant's parking lot. She was later released on an unsecured bond.
Tony's management characterized the confrontation inside the store Monday as a misunderstanding between a cashier and Sturgis-Robinson, and stressed that the store does not discriminate.
"I hate that that lady, Ms. Robinson, got arrested yesterday, and I want people to know we do not discriminate, and we just want people to be happy and comfortable in our store," Coletta said Tuesday after the protest in Tony's parking lot.
Tuesday night saw dozens of mostly Black protesters show up at Tony's, where they were met by a parking lot of mostly white counter-protesters, there to support Tony's Ice Cream. The restaurant had closed early as word of the protests hit social media.
There was verbal sparring between both groups, resulting in at least two arrests, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
Jeffrey Darrell Smith, 51, of Belmont, faces a charge of assault on a government official. He was booked into Gaston County Jail under a $1,500 bond and later released.
Jayla Nashae Gordon, 35 of Gastonia, was charged Wednesday morning with misdemeanor simple assault and released on unsecured bond.
Two other people were taken to Gaston County Jail Tuesday night, but a magistrate found no probable cause for an arrest as the pair were acting in self defense, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
Further protests engulfed Gastonia on Wednesday near both Tony's Ice Cream and the Gaston County Courthouse, leading law enforcement to shut down portions of streets near both.
Armed members of the New Black Panther Party for Self Defense were on scene, in addition to more than 150 other demonstrators. Though some openly carried weapons, protests remained largely peaceful. At some point, police issued orders to disperse.
Brice maintains that people who don't agree, even on issues as important as race relations or heated protests, can find common ground. Sometimes it can start with a simple handshake.
"When we paint these pictures, we don't really have the understanding that we need to have," Brice said. "We've got to have communication and dialogue, and somebody's got to step forward. Somebody's got to stop being angry. Somebody's got to understand that this is what it's going to take. It will take a group of people who step up, who will put differences aside, (skin color) aside and see what is righteous and what is wrong."
