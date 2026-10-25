Top Story Spotlight Biggest takeaways from the Panthers' Week 7 loss to Buccaneers USA Today Network Oct 25, 2026 Oct 25, 2026 Updated 45 mins ago 0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) on Sunday during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan, Imagn Images, USA Today Network Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save USA Today Network Sunday wasn't supposed to happen as it did for the Carolina Panthers.kAm%96 G:36D H6C6 9:89[ 2D E96 !2?E96CD 6?E6C65 (66< f D:EE:?8 @? 2 `]d\82>6 =625 2E@A E96 5:G:D:@?] p?5 :E 76=E 2D E9@F89 E92E 6586 H2D 8@:?8 E@ 6IA2?5[ H:E9 E96 32?865\FA `\d %2>A2 q2J qF442?66CD 4@>:?8 E@ E@H?] ~9[ 2?5 7C2?49:D6 =686?5 2?5 w2== @7 u2>6C {F<6 zF649=J H2D 36:?8 9@?@C65 2E 92=7E:>6 H:E9 9:D #:?8 @7 tI46==6?46]k^AmkAmqFE 2?JE9:?8 E96 !2?E96CD 6?565 FA AC@5F4:?8 $F?52J 27E6C?@@? 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Boo Corrigan already offered hint Halloween festivities to fill downtown Marion with food, dancing and spooky fun starting Friday 6 free fall-themed events happening in and near McDowell County this weekend McDowell County election officials report steady turnout for early voting Old Fort officially moves municipal elections to even-numbered years Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating JD Vance joked protester was here illegally. 19-year-old says he was born and raised in NC When will Copper Penny Grill open in Marion? Owners provide update on plans A new chapter: God’s Pit Crew builds two new homes for families in Nebo following Helene devastation kAm"F2CE6C324< qCJ46 *@F?8[ H9@ 42>6 :?E@ E96 H66<6?5 H:E9 2 3:E @7 |@DE '2=F23=6 !=2J6C 3FKK[ ;FDE 925 9:D 7:CDE C62= DE:?<6C @7 E96 a_ae D62D@?] w6 4@>A=6E65 `c @7 9:D af E9C@HD 7@C `eb J2C5D[ 2 E@F495@H? 2?5 EH@ :?E6C46AE:@?D — 2 72C 4CJ 7C@> E96 C65\9@E CF? 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