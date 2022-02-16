North Buncombe edges Titans in 3rd OT battle between the two

ASHEVILLE – The season series between the McDowell Titans and the North Buncombe Blackhawks was about as even between the two as you could possibly get. So it really was no surprise that Tuesday night’s round three at The Mountain 3A/4A basketball tournament was very similar.

The only difference this time was the ultimate outcome. The Blackhawks were able to overcome a late deficit in regulation and found a way to slide past the Titans 67-66 in overtime.

All three games in the 2021-22 series were close battles, which would make a lot of sense considering this was the fourth vs. fifth seed matchup in the tournament. All three games needed overtime as well. McDowell won by an 80-78 margin at home on Jan. 4, and then by a 79-72 score in Weaverville a month later.

In the previous meeting less than two weeks ago, the Titans focused extensively on slowing down North Buncombe guard Chad Clark, the Blackhawks' leading scorer at 24 points per game. Clark had only 14 points in that contest.