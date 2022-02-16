North Buncombe edges Titans in 3rd OT battle between the two

ASHEVILLE – The season series between the McDowell Titans and the North Buncombe Blackhawks was about as even between the two as you could possibly get. So it really was no surprise that Tuesday night’s round three at The Mountain 3A/4A basketball tournament was very similar.
The only difference this time was the ultimate outcome. The Blackhawks were able to overcome a late deficit in regulation and found a way to slide past the Titans 67-66 in overtime.
All three games in the 2021-22 series were close battles, which would make a lot of sense considering this was the fourth vs. fifth seed matchup in the tournament. All three games needed overtime as well. McDowell won by an 80-78 margin at home on Jan. 4, and then by a 79-72 score in Weaverville a month later.
In the previous meeting less than two weeks ago, the Titans focused extensively on slowing down North Buncombe guard Chad Clark, the Blackhawks' leading scorer at 24 points per game. Clark had only 14 points in that contest.
Clark, however controlled the game late on Tuesday, matching his average of 24 points and scoring 15 of them in the second half and overtime. Clark himself scored the last seven points for North Buncombe in the final 32 seconds of regulation to give his team new life.
Clark drained a 3-pointer from the right corner with 32 seconds left, trimming the McDowell lead to 59-56. Then, after a pair of made free throws by the Titans Jandon Robbins, Clark again had the ball in his hands and hit a pull-up jumper to make it 61-58.
Robbins (13 points, 6 rebounds) was fouled again and went to the line with 11 seconds left with an opportunity to end the rally. However, the senior missed both on a two-shot bonus. North Buncombe’s Canaan Norton grabbed the rebound and tossed the outlet to Clark, who sprinted up the left sideline and drained a deep 3 with McDowell guard David Olivo closely guarding him to force the overtime.
In the extra frame, Clark along with fellow guard Grayson McCurry (16 points) accounted for all the scoring. The overtime was back-and-forth as both teams swapped baskets.
Olivo gave McDowell (11-11) its final lead of the night on a wide open transition layup to make it 66-65 with 1:24 left.
But Clark had the final say in the affair as he put in the game-winner with less than a minute to go. McDowell had a couple chances late including a good shot attempt from Robbins with less than 10 seconds left that bounced off the rim.
The Titans utilized a significant advantage in the frontcourt to take the lead. Josh Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The senior also had three steals and two assists. Jeremiah Ellis also compiled a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards.
Mason Lamb (5 steals, 5 assists, 4 rebounds) chipped in with nine points.
Marshall Lamb (3 assists) tallied eight points and Olivo (4 assists) finished with five points.
Completing the season at the .500 mark, the Titans are not expected to receive a State 4A Playoff berth, so Tuesday’s loss quite possibly ended the career for a half-dozen seniors on the roster, three of them starters.
Mason Lamb (12.0 ppg), Smith (11.7) and Robbins (10.4) were McDowell’s top three leading scorers on the season.