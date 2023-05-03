Late inning heartbreakers have been a growing theme for the McDowell Titans over the past couple weeks. The trend continued on Tuesday night as the Titans lost on another walk off 7-6 at A.C. Reynolds.

With the loss, McDowell (10-10, 5-6 MAC 4A/3A) has dropped five straight conference games over the past three series to drop their overall record down to the .500 mark for the first time since early March. The Titans have two games left in the regular season as they remain on the bubble for a state playoff berth.

McDowell jumped out to a 1-0 first inning lead courtesy of an RBI hit from Noah Higgins. The team held its first lead at this point and again in the top of the fifth with a three-run frame to take a 4-2 lead. Both teams scored once in the fifth and the Titans replicated the feat in the top of the sixth to remain ahead by a 6-3 margin.

That is where things changed in a big hurry. A.C. Reynolds scored three times in the bottom of the sixth tying the game. After holding the Titans from scoring in the top of the seventh, the Rockets pushed across one in their last at bat to steal the win.

In the sixth, relief pitcher Tryp Young hit the first two batters in the frame to bring the tying run to the plate. Jacob Davis took over on the mound and recorded a strikeout of Ayden Hines for the first out. But after getting the first out, Davis gave up a two-run double to Jackson Pavone making it a one run game at 6-5. Davis then walked infielder Cade Gardner and then Pavone scored to tie the game on a passed ball.

The Titans had a golden opportunity in the top of the seventh to regain the lead. Higgins reached on a two-base error to begin the frame but was stranded. The Rockets finished it off with a run in the next half inning.

Davis went 3-for-4 driving in two runs. Eli Elliott (RBI), Higgins and Matthew Spivey added one hit apiece.

The late-inning outcome erased a solid effort from Hunter Byerly, who took his second consecutive no-decision, allowing two earned runs on three hits in five innings. Byerly recorded six strikeouts and walked four on 110 pitches.

McDowell returns home Thursday evening to play Mitchell in a non-conference game followed by a rematch with A.C. Reynolds on Friday.