Lady Titans' Kinninger steps down as head coach

McDowell Lady Titans head basketball coach Jennifer Kinninger has resigned, MHS Principal Edwin Spivey said Monday.
Kinninger, a star player who helped lead McDowell to back-to-back appearances in the State 4A championship game, had coached the Lady Titans for 10 seasons and had been an assistant coach in the program for eight years prior to that.
A release issued by the school said Kinninger “decided to step down from head coaching to devote more time to her family.”
Kinninger said it was a difficult decision.
“My kids are getting older, and they need a mom who is going to be all-in,” she said. “The way I have to do things, if I’m all-in here, I can’t be all-in for them.
“God just really put this on my heart, and it wouldn’t go away. I prayed and prayed, and I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do, as much as I love this program and these girls.”
Kinninger, 40, compiled a 161-86 record in her decade at the helm. Her teams won conference championships in 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15. In addition, Kinninger’s teams won three conference tournament championships and she was named conference Coach of the Year three times, most recently in 2019. She was also the District Coach of the Year in 2013-14 when the Lady Titans won their first 24 games. Prior to her stint as head coach, Kinninger was highly successful as the Lady Titans junior varsity head coach.
As a player, she was a major contributor to McDowell’s deep playoff runs in 1997-98 and 98-99, when the Lady Titans advanced to the 4A title game in two consecutive seasons. She finished as the all-time leading scorer at Montreat College and is a member of that school’s athletic hall of fame.
Even though she is leaving the Lady Titans program, Kinninger will continue teaching at the school and will act as Assistant Athletics Director. She teaches McDowell’s Peer Group Connections (PGC) class, which fosters student leadership and serves as a transition piece for ninth-grade students entering the high school, Spivey said.
Not surprisingly, it has been an emotional couple of weeks for Kinninger.
“This is what I’ve done my whole life,” she said. “I think I’m grieving a little. I love these girls and I love Lady Titan basketball. I’m sure whoever they give the job to will do a phenomenal job and I’ll be their biggest fan.”
Kinninger said she would miss the players and coaches with whom she has worked for the last two decades.
“I’m thankful and blessed to have had the opportunity to work with coaches like Brian (former Lady Titans and current Titans head coach Brian Franklin), Coach (Mike) Silver (legendary former coach who won 650 career games at McDowell), and (former and current assistant coaches) Laura (Snider Boles), Zack (McCartha), Turner (Kincaid) and Cheyenne (Matson),” Kinninger said. “They’re amazing people who have taught me so much and have been such an awesome support system.
“I’m blessed to have been given the opportunity to be part of these girls’ lives, and to watch them grow up and have families and be successful. That’s just a super blessing.”
Spivey said he appreciated Kinninger’s efforts.
“I just appreciate getting to watch Jennifer play and coach here at McDowell,” he said.
The Lady Titans are coming off a bizarre 2021 season that was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Games didn’t start for N.C. teams until after the New Year, and teams were forced to play drastically shortened seasons. McDowell finished 3-5.