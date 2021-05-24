Lady Titans' Kinninger steps down as head coach

McDowell Lady Titans head basketball coach Jennifer Kinninger has resigned, MHS Principal Edwin Spivey said Monday.

Kinninger, a star player who helped lead McDowell to back-to-back appearances in the State 4A championship game, had coached the Lady Titans for 10 seasons and had been an assistant coach in the program for eight years prior to that.

A release issued by the school said Kinninger “decided to step down from head coaching to devote more time to her family.”

Kinninger said it was a difficult decision.

“My kids are getting older, and they need a mom who is going to be all-in,” she said. “The way I have to do things, if I’m all-in here, I can’t be all-in for them.

“God just really put this on my heart, and it wouldn’t go away. I prayed and prayed, and I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do, as much as I love this program and these girls.”