First setback: Lady Titans fall to Rams in slug-fest

McDowell High dropped its second football game of the year to the T.C. Roberson Rams Tuesday night – in girls’ basketball.

Roberson (6-2 overall, 1-0 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) became the first team to slow the Lady Titans’ tempo down and pulled away late in a chippy, physical, foul-marred 57-42 win.

It was the first setback of the year for the defensive-minded Lady Titans (7-1, 0-1), who allowed a season-high 46% field-goal shooting. McDowell didn’t have a double-figure scorer, while the Rams had three. The Lady Titans forced just 16 turnovers and committed 20 themselves.

Roberson’s experience was also undoubtedly a factor, especially in the decisive second half. The Rams started four seniors and a junior, while many of McDowell’s key players are freshmen and sophomores.

“We knew going in that they were a physical team,” said Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha. “We wanted to match their physicality and show them we’re more physical than they are, and I thought the first half, we were the more physical team. That was not true in the second half. We made three or four bad mistakes early in the second half, and that really changed the momentum of the game. All in all, we have to be more physical.”

The Lady Titans held a 25-21 lead at the half, but Roberson made a big run early in the third and took the lead for good.

McDowell’s Sage Young put her team up 28-24 with a bucket at the 7:28 mark of the third, but the Rams scored the game’s next 12 points to take a 36-28 lead with 3:23 to go in the third.

Roberson led 40-29 late when McDowell scored the last seven points of the period to get within 40-36. Abby McMahan scored off a Young assist, Peyton McPeters made a layup off a Clara McCartha assist, and McPeters banked home a 3-pointer off another McCartha dime as time expired.

But a quick, 6-0 run by the Rams put them back in front by 10, and the Lady Titans never recovered. McDowell was forced to foul late, and Roberson made enough of its shots to extend the lead.

McPeters (3 rebounds, 1 steal) led McDowell with eight points. Faith Laws (4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) chipped in seven. Emma England (5 rebounds) scored six.

Kensly Stewart (4 assists), Young (3 steals) and Emma Washburn (5 rebounds) tossed in five apiece.

“There were some good things,” said Coach McCartha. “We saw some good things offensively from time to time. We had some kids step up and play well that we didn’t necessarily expect to, and we’ve got some kids we need to get a little bit more out of. But all in all, we’re still in a good spot. There’s a lot of basketball left to be played and it’s just one loss. I told them, let’s get off the mat and get ready to play Thursday.”

McDowell hosts South Caldwell Thursday in nonconference action.