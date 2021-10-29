Faith column: Unlike Frank, I didn't do it my way

I let that nurse do it her way because she was not significant in my life. For me to let her have it her way did not in any way harm me. I just had to wait a little longer.

Finally, I had the opportunity to go back and see my wife and our first baby. That took away all my memories, at the time, of that nasty nurse who wanted to do everything her way.

I was glad I didn’t do it my way.

On many occasions, I have wanted to give people a piece of my mind to do it my way. Unfortunately, I have run out of pieces of mind. For all things considered, it has turned out to be a good thing.

Many times through life, I allowed the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage to have it her way. Most of the time, her way was the right way. If I would’ve stepped in to do it my way, we would be in a lot of trouble today.

There have been some very wonderful times when her way did not work, and if I would have had my way, things might not have turned out better. But I chose the high road and let her have her way.

Only a few times in my life have I been right, and she has been wrong. I choose not to identify those times for various reasons.