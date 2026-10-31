Top Story Spotlight COMMENTARY MTCC president: See yourself at college By J.W. KELLEY President of McDowell Technical Community College Oct 31, 2026 Oct 31, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Kelley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By J.W. KELLEY President of McDowell Technical Community College One of my favorite things about serving as president of McDowell Tech is spending time with students.kAmx 92G6 E96 AC:G:=686 @7 H2E49:?8 E96> =62C? :? @FC 4@?DECF4E:@? EC256D =23D[ =:3C2CJ[ 4J36CD64FC:EJ =23 2?5 496>:DECJ 4=2DDC@@>] %96:C 324<8C@F?5D[ :?E6C6DED 2?5 5C62>D 2C6 2D G2C:65 2D E96 4@>>F?:E:6D H6 D6CG6]k^AmkAm#646?E=J[ x 925 2 4@?G6CD2E:@? H:E9 2 DEF56?E @? 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Here's where Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse Hiker plummets from recently reopened trail at popular Linville Falls in Blue Ridge Mountains Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC NC joins federal lawsuit about deceptive pricing practices by Dollar General Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County Alumni spotlight: Tristan English — a heart for helping others Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating Marion Business Association reports new openings, closings and property sales Ole Waterin’ Hole offers customizable dirty sodas, energy drinks in downtown Marion Bigfoot, ghosts and insight: Marion man's podcast preserves local history, stories, colorful characters Who will become the next James Bond? | Streamed & Screened podcast Marion author Alyssa Hughes to launch her latest children’s book at Thursday event kAmr2? 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H6 C62=:K6] xV> 4@?7:56?E J@F 42? 4@??64E H:E9 2E =62DE @?6 @7 E96:C DE@C:6D]k^AmkAm!6C92AD :EVD E:>6 E@ D66 J@FCD6=7 2E 4@==686]k^AmkAm~FC r2C66C r@??64E:@?D r6?E6C Wk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^>45@H6==E649]65F^42C66C\46?E6C^Qm9EEADi^^>45@H6==E649]65F^42C66C\46?E6C^k^2mX :D 2 8C62E A=246 E@ 368:? 6IA=@C:?8 J@FC :?E6C6DED[ 5:D4@G6C:?8 65F42E:@?2= @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ 2?5 :>28:?:?8 H96C6 E9@D6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D >:89E =625]k^Am kAmx 36=:6G6 |4s@H6== %649 :D “#:89E (96C6 *@F q6=@?8]”k^Am J.W. Kelley is president of McDowell Technical Community College. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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