Tropical Storm Zeta causes flooding, mudslides, outages in McDowell

McDowell County experienced flash flooding, power outages and mudslides as Tropical Storm Zeta swept across western North Carolina Thursday morning.

Emergency Services Director William Kehler said that since 6 a.m. Thursday, the county’s 911 Center has fielded 103 storm-related calls for service. Reports of flash flooding, downed trees and power lines, along with several mudslides have been reported across McDowell County.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, no injuries or fatalities have been reported because of the storm. Automated rain gauges in the county report 4 to 5 inches of rain.

Duke Energy is reporting 2,200 outages in McDowell with Rutherford Electric is reporting 180 outages, according to Kehler.

West Marion Elementary and a long-term care facility are without power as of noon Thursday.

Motorists are urged to not drive through flooded roadways. “You are putting your life and the lives of first responders in jeopardy,” reads a news release.

Residents are advised to not call 911 to report power outages and do not approach downed power lines that are on the ground. You can report damage to structures by calling 828-652-3241.