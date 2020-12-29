Not business as usual: McDowell’s entrepreneurs meet incredible challenges in 2020

By mid-March, business owners found themselves having to restrict the number of customers coming into their premises. Business owners in McDowell County had experienced economic downturns before and managed to survive. But nothing before in the past could have prepared them for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve not seen anything close to this,” said Bruce Brown of Bruce’s Fabulous Foods in March. “We’ve seen recessions. We’ve seen lulls in business. We’ve seen prosperity. This situation is unique but that’s the challenge. To be able stay open and keep your employees working while remaining profitable is the logistical dilemma.”

Bruce’s Fabulous Foods survived the 2008 recession. But like all other similar businesses in North Carolina, Bruce’s had to adapt when the governor ordered all eateries and bars to close for inside dining. At that time, restaurants could still serve food but it had to be take-out, delivery or drive through service. Bruce’s Fabulous Foods and other eateries were able to survive by serving customers through take-out or deliveries.

That same month, the city of Marion installed signs in the downtown showing where patrons can park for 10 minutes to get take-out or curbside service. “The city putting up the signs has been a huge help,” said Brown to The McDowell News in March.