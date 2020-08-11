McDowell Commissioners seek to attract West Coast company

The McDowell County Commissioners approved Monday incentives to attract an outdoor gear company from the West Coast that is interested in relocating to a section of the Parker Hosiery building in Old Fort.
The commissioners held their regular meeting for August on Monday in the conference room at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
One of the items on their agenda was a public hearing about incentives for a manufacturing company now operating on the West Coast of the United States. This company has been in business for 10 years and it makes products aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and the military such as backpacks, wristbands and hiking accessories, said Chuck Abernathy, executive director of the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA).
If this company comes to McDowell, it would be located within a section of the Parker Hosiery building in Old Fort. Last year, Kitsbow moved from the San Francisco bay area to the Parker Hosiery building and it also makes products for hiking and mountain biking enthusiasts.
“The company produces a very exciting line of products that will compliment recent activity in the outdoor manufacturing related area,” said Abernathy. “The dynamics of what’s going on with Kitsbow and this project are quite significant.”
This company would hire around 70 people over a five-year period. The three-year commitment would be for 47 employees. The proposed incentive offered by McDowell County will include an incentive of $47,000 within a three year period or $72,000 within a five year period. The proposed wages paid by the company will exceed the average wage in McDowell, according to Abernathy.
This company plans to do some renovations within a section of the Parker Hosiery building and a retail store will open on the ground level. The company is seeking to get a building reuse grant from the state.
“I would appreciate your authorizing our participation in this program,” said Abernathy in a memo. “It looks like the amount of the state grant will be in the range of $125,000 which means a total project of approximately $250,000. McDowell County would need to commit for 5% of the renovation cost or approximately $12,000.”
Abernathy declined to name the company interested in relocating here.
“As always, the governor will announce the project,” he said. “The state is trying to expedite the process to announce this month. It’s 95% done but not 100%.”
After hearing no comments from the public, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the incentives for this company.
In a similar matter, the commissioners talked about applying for grant funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation for the further development of the Universal property and adjacent property owned by the city of Marion.
Recently, officials with the county and the city have talked about developing this site. This includes building roads and creating sites that can be marketed to prospective companies. There are also plans to build a 165-unit housing complex.
The county is seeking a $600,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to construct one of the roads and partially build another road. Property will have to be graded. Abernathy talked Monday about the need to construct a shell building which can be shown to companies interested in relocating to McDowell.
“We really don’t have empty buildings,” he said. “We would have a shovel-ready site.”
At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners talked about seeking a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation. These grants are capped at $1.5 million for each county and other entities in McDowell are eligible to submit.
After a discussion, the commissioners agreed to seek a $1.2 million grant from Golden LEAF. This would allow other entities in McDowell to seek grant money too.
At the beginning of their meeting, the commissioners heard another update from Emergency Management Director William Kehler about the COVID-19 situation in McDowell. These updates have become a regular part of the commission meetings.
As of Monday, McDowell County reported 649 positive cases and 17 deaths. Kehler gave an update on the situation at Deer Park Health and Rehabilitation where as of Monday morning, a total of 33 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Three residents at Deer Park remain hospitalized and 10 residents have died.
Kehler said he hopes people will understand that every one of these deaths represents someone’s mother, father, grandparent, brother or sister.
“This isn’t any type of hoax going on,” he said. “These are true lives here.”
In addition, local health officials have noticed a sharp increase in positive cases among older residents.
“We’re seeing transmission occurring in the community to the elderly community, which is concerning,” said Kehler.
A number of McDowell residents are in grave condition because of this virus,” he added.
As he said at a previous meeting, Vice Chairman Tony Brown urged McDowell residents to wear face masks in public to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
“We should love our brothers and sisters enough,” he said. “I petition you today — wear your mask.”
In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:
• Received the tax settlement for fiscal year 2020 from Tax Collected Linda Onufrey. The settlement is a statement of all of the taxes collected in the prior year. The commissioners approved the order of collection for next year and reappointed Onufrey for another four-year term.
• Heard an update on the new buildings for McDowell County EMS. The work has started on both the new Emergency Services headquarters and the new Station 4 on U.S. 221 North. A ground-breaking ceremony may be held for both sites.
• Heard an update on the public shooting range. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and county staff are currently in the contracting phase with England Builders. Work should start on this project within the next month.
• Proclaimed Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day.
• Approved a series of administrative items.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!