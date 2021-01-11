Marion’s BI-LO supermarket could close by Feb. 14

In recent years, numerous businesses in that shopping center have either closed permanently or moved to new locations. This has left a lot of empty storefronts at the Marion City Square.

“We are aggressively leasing that property and we just now put a new roof on it,” Roy said. “We are long-term owners and we have a big vision for it in 2021.”

Roy said his companies own other shopping centers in small towns and work hard to find new tenants for them.

“We love our small towns and we love Marion,” he said. “We think it has great potential. We have some great tenants there.”

He specifically mentioned tenants such as Workout Anytime and Sharon’s Café, which are the kinds of businesses that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone there is a great tenant,” he said. “They are being resilient and we are proud of all of our tenants.”

Roy said he and his LLC are eager to work with new business owners who are interested in moving into the Marion City Square.

“We have spaces for coffee shops, cafes,” he said to The McDowell News. “We have a lot of spaces that are ready for new businesses. We are really aggressively on our leases. We will find a way to make the deal work. We love helping out new businesses.”