Marion’s BI-LO supermarket could close by Feb. 14

By Valentine’s Day, the BI-LO supermarket in Marion may be closed for good.
An employee of the local BI-LO store told The McDowell News that the supermarket’s last day will be Feb. 14. Officials with the city of Marion said they have heard the same thing.
“We have heard from several people that BI-LO will close on or around Feb. 14,” said City Manager Bob Boyette. “To our knowledge, the shopping center owner continues to seek tenants for the shopping center, including for the BI-LO space, but we have not heard about any businesses going there.”
During the summer of 2020, the future of the BI-LO supermarket in Marion became uncertain after the owner of the grocery store chain announced in June it would sell 62 BI-LO stores to new owners. Originally founded in 1961 by Frank Outlaw, BI-LO grocery stores and in-store pharmacies served communities throughout three Southeastern states — Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, LLC is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast, according to the company’s website.
But in June, Southeastern Grocers announced it would sell 46 BI-LO stores — nearly half of the roughly 100-store chain — to Food Lion. All of the affected stores would be converted to Food Lions beginning early in 2021. The remaining BI-LO stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia are likely to be sold or closed, according to online sources.
The BI-LO in Marion was not included in the list of stores that were to be sold. So the future of this store became very uncertain at that point.
The McDowell News has attempted to contact a spokesperson for Southeastern Grocers about the imminent closing of the BI-LO in Marion but has not yet received a response.
Meanwhile, the new owner of the Marion City Square told The McDowell News that his company is working aggressively to find new tenants for the entire shopping center, which would include the BI-LO store.
The owner of the shopping center is Marion City Square, LLC of Fort Worth, Texas. This limited liability company purchased the property in December 2019.
Freddie Killough, executive director of the Marion Business Association, said she spoke with Michael Roy, a representative of the Marion City Square LLC, about the shopping center’s future.
“Mr. Roy was looking for tenants for the property as they have several/many vacancies,” said Killough. “I asked him about BI-LO and he would only say they were helping BI-LO look for someone to fill the space. He would not make any other comment.”
Roy spoke to The McDowell News about the future of the entire Marion City Square. He said he couldn’t comment specifically about the BI-LO store.
In recent years, numerous businesses in that shopping center have either closed permanently or moved to new locations. This has left a lot of empty storefronts at the Marion City Square.
“We are aggressively leasing that property and we just now put a new roof on it,” Roy said. “We are long-term owners and we have a big vision for it in 2021.”
Roy said his companies own other shopping centers in small towns and work hard to find new tenants for them.
“We love our small towns and we love Marion,” he said. “We think it has great potential. We have some great tenants there.”
He specifically mentioned tenants such as Workout Anytime and Sharon’s Café, which are the kinds of businesses that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone there is a great tenant,” he said. “They are being resilient and we are proud of all of our tenants.”
Roy said he and his LLC are eager to work with new business owners who are interested in moving into the Marion City Square.
“We have spaces for coffee shops, cafes,” he said to The McDowell News. “We have a lot of spaces that are ready for new businesses. We are really aggressively on our leases. We will find a way to make the deal work. We love helping out new businesses.”