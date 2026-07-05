Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 3:45 PM EDT Jul 5, 2026 Jul 5, 2026 Updated 27 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northeast at 10 mph and will impact southeastern Catawba and southern Iredell counties through 3:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:StatesvilleMooresvilleTroutmanCatawbaLake NormanLake Norman State ParkSherrills FordTerrellBandysDoolieWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hail Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. People are also reading… Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week United States has already lost World Cup with its greed and hostility | Opinion N.C. Highway 226 North closed Monday afternoon due to overturned tractor-trailer The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration City of Marion reminds water customers: Drought restrictions remain in effect Marion, Old Fort elections moving to even-numbered years after passage of state bill What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us See McDowell County area government offices, trash collection schedule for July 4 Carolina Panthers get absolutely shafted in NFL uniform rankings Poster series highlights McDowell America 250 commemoration. Here's where you can see it. Four sleepers to watch for the Carolina Panthers offense in the 2026 NFL season Safety Tips:If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Temps this week expected to climb to 100 degrees to cap off July 4 holiday “The air is going to be not as humid as it typically is this time of year." Watch Now: Related Video How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding Beef Prices Near Records Beef Prices Near Records Trump Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with His Sons Trump Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with His Sons Recommended for you