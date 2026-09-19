Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:30 PM EDT Sep 19, 2026 Sep 19, 2026 Updated 11 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Brings Gusty Winds and Small Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving south at 30 mph and will impact northwestern Catawba, western Alexander, eastern Caldwell, and east central Burke counties through 8:30 PM EDT.Affected Areas:HickoryLenoirSt. StephensConoverLongviewSawmillsGranite FallsValdeseBethlehemHudsonWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hail Impacts:Possible downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to outdoor objects People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes President Trump is planning a visit to Gastonia. Here's what to know Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes Data centers, streetscape project, homelessness to headline meetings in McDowell this week More than 10 college baseball coaches are coming to Hickory for CVCC prospect camp McDowell County commissioners hear about state legislation on data centers Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Warm temperatures expected to stick around McDowell County area through September Temperatures are expected to be above normal through mid-September. Watch Now: Related Video Denmark leaders cautiously optimistic over Trump’s Greenland deal announcement Trump says United States and Denmark reach deal to bolster U.S. military in Greenland | Chapman-0900 Trump says United States and Denmark reach deal to bolster U.S. military in Greenland | Chapman-0900 Judge orders Trump to give 30-day notice before any demolition of Kennedy Center Judge orders Trump to give 30-day notice before any demolition of Kennedy Center Who Is Robert Kraft, The Pro-Israel Billionare Who Ousted Macklemore? Who Is Robert Kraft, The Pro-Israel Billionare Who Ousted Macklemore? Recommended for you