WATCH NOW: Tourism master plan for McDowell, Marion, Old Fort unveiled at special meeting

The planned Fonta Flora Trailhead Park has been funded and it will have a dog park and picnic areas. The planners with Destination by Design said a pavilion could be built there for outdoor concerts and events.

The master plan calls for improvements in Little Switzerland, which has an economy based on tourism and vacation homes. Woolridge said a trail could be built to better connect the sections of Little Switzerland and the big directional sign there could be replaced with a new one.

The plan also addresses all four of the state trails in McDowell.

The TDA representatives and the Destination by Design challenged local officials to get started on this master plan.

“My challenge is what is something we can advance?” said Woolridge. “What is something we can move forward?”

Mayor Steve Little said he learned a lot from this presentation and said the plan is a wonderful start to better promoting McDowell to tourists.

“What I have seen tonight is really exciting and the word I have heard all night is partnership,” said Councilman Billy Martin. “We have all got to work together. All I ask is for us to work together to make this a reality.”