VALDESE — Some are born touched by it and others learn about it along life’s journey.

And a new $38 million state-of-the-art cancer center on the campus of UNC Health Blue Ridge — Valdese was built to help patients and their families navigate the journey of cancer.

Hundreds of people and staff of UNC Health turned out for a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Aug. 8 for the new addition to the Valdese campus and the health system.

Thom Eure, chief legal officer for UNC Health Blue Ridge, and his wife, Lynn, are two who are on a cancer journey. She has Stage 4 breast cancer and the two have traveled to Charlotte for her treatment, he said during the ceremony. Eure said he and his wife got emotional touring the facility during the opening.

“I think what’s been emotional for us this day is to have such a state-of-the-art facility that people in our local community who may not have the ability to travel outside of our community can have such a nice place to come and receive what really is world class care and be well taken care of here locally,” Eure said. “It’s the kind of place that generations from now will be able to benefit from, people who aren’t even born yet will benefit by this place. It’ll attract physicians. We will be able to recruit more people here, I think. And so it’s exciting. It’s an emotional day for me and my wife.”

Eure said it’s exciting not to have to travel.

People can have confidence to stay here locally for their needs.

Jeff Carswell, the new chairman of the UNC Health Blue Ridge Board of Directors, told the crowd that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 10 years ago. They told him he had about a year to live.

Carswell said Dr. Greg Jones and Dr. Wenimar Salvador and the staff at the cancer center has been an adventure and journey.

He said the journey includes the staff, your family, your friends, your neighbors, and the support from the doctors and nurses and other staff.

While he represents the board of directors, he also has been on the treatment side as a patient and has seen other treatment facilities.

“This facility is phenomenal. State-of-the-art. I have been through it. I hope you never have to use it, but I hope you know that the quality of care that’s available now and what will be here and be available for you is next to anything that you can find anywhere,” Carswell said.

The new 34,272-square-foot cancer center is brightly lit with an open feel and holds equipment such as the latest CT Simulator machines, linear accelerators for treating tumors and an infusion room. The infusion room is not just for chemotherapy patients but those receiving blood transfusions, immunotherapy and hormone injections for breast and prostate cancer patients. It also holds private infusion rooms for bladder chemotherapy treatment, said Sheila Wade, a nurse in the medical oncology unit.

Each infusion station not only has a chair for the patient but one beside it for a family member or friend. Each infusion station also will hold a television for patients to pass the time and the infusion center back wall is glass so people can look out onto the serenity garden. People can purchase an honorary or memorial 4-inch by 8-inch brick for $150 to help create a path through the serenity garden.

Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts called the center a symbol of hope.

“Having lost a loved one and a dear friend to cancer, I know firsthand that cancer is a difficult disease, not just for the patient, but for the families as well. And I’m impressed that that aspect of the disease has been addressed in the new cancer center,” Watts said during the official ceremony. “I’m confident that this cancer center will provide our residents with the support and care that they need. I’m grateful to everyone who has made this possible and I’m excited to see what the future holds for our community. In addition to these points I’ve already mentioned, I would like to add that this new cancer center is a symbol of hope — a symbol of hope for our community. Fighting cancer and letting folks know that we will not give up hope until a cure for cancer is found.”