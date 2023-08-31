Today is Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell County and September has been proclaimed as Recovery Month, as declared by the McDowell Board of Commissioners.

International Overdose Awareness Day is an annual event held on Aug. 31 every year to focus the public’s attention on the risks of drug overdose, remember those affected by overdose without stigma, support people with drug addiction, and promote prevention strategies.

Overdose Awareness Day has been recognized in McDowell County since 2017. This recognition has been an event driven by the community forums and their umbrella organization, West Marion Inc. The event brings attention to the serious substance use issues in McDowell County, according to a previous news release.

Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell is being commemorated now through a display on the McDowell County Courthouse lawn highlighting those lost to overdoses and recognizing the number of first responder callouts for suspected overdose. The display will be in place from now through Monday, Sept. 4.

An event will be held tonight from 7-9 p.m. at the Marion Train Depot will include personal stories of substance use, overdose experiences and recovery. Educational videos, music, and information tables will encourage residents to learn more about substance use disorder and pathways to recovery. This is a free event for everyone and will culminate in a candlelight walk from the Marion Depot to the courthouse, according to the previous news release.

Christine Gilmore, program director for Mission Ministries Alliance, shared with The McDowell News her thoughts about the meaning of today.

“We are aware,” she said in a prepared statement. “As a community, we are aware those people aren’t responding to our text messages. They aren’t replying to our happy birthday posts and messages on social media. They aren’t here for the next holiday. They aren’t watching the kids grow older. They just aren’t here. Overdose has stolen them from us, and it didn’t discriminate between young or old, healthy or sick, addicted or not. The empty purple chairs around McDowell County are for the victims of overdose who didn’t come back, who can’t ask for help, who we will mourn forever.

“On Overdose Awareness Day, we are holding a seat for our lost loved ones. We promise to be the voice of every friend we ever lost, and we want to equip, educate, and help heal each other through this preventable public health epidemic. Learn more at www.overdoseday.com. The event will have guest speakers with lived experience, music, food, Narcan and community education, a butterfly release and a candlelight vigil.

“Join us on Thursday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m., at the Marion Train Depot to bring awareness, a call to action and remembrance for every life on International Overdose Awareness Day. #weseeyou.”