The 150 Project recently announced its monthly historic talk for August and will be hosting Dr. Jordan Laney as a speaker on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.

The theme of this month’s historic talk is music, specifically the Appalachian and bluegrass music that continues to thrive in our region, and the impact of music in our region’s history. The talk will be facilitated by Jordan Laney, who is a writer, educator and collaborator.

Laney earned her doctorate degree in cultural and social thought (Virginia Tech) with expertise in Appalachian studies, musical communities and bluegrass festivals. She has worked for over a decade designing and teaching courses on Appalachian music and cultures, and she works closely with the International Bluegrass Music Association to develop educational, leadership, and archival opportunities.

Jordan recently moved back home to McDowell County, where she works as the outreach and programming librarian for McDowell County Public Library. Her podcast, The Bessie Lee Society, will be launching this fall.

Reconnecting within the community, Laney has researched the influence of music in the community, specifically Old Fort. Drawing from experience growing up attending Old Fort Mountain Music, and a decade of teaching Appalachian studies and bluegrass music, Laney will present a broad history of Old Fort’s unique and vast contributions to local, regional and national musical scenes. Spending time as the Berea College Appalachian Sound Archives Fellow, Laney is well-versed in musical subjects: from bluegrass to rock ‘n roll. The presentation at the Old Fort Depot will offer a deep examination of the songs, performers and musical techniques cultivated in Old Fort.

The 150 Project encourages Old Fort residents and local music aficionados to attend this amazing historic talk. More information can be found on their Facebook Page: @The150ProjectOldFort.

Old Fort residents are also encouraged to stop by from 2-4 p.m. on this date to take part in the Oral History Archive Project. This project is an opportunity to share the history of yourself or your family and living in Old Fort. All residents are encouraged to participate.

About The 150 Project

The 150 Project is a collaborative aimed to celebrate the 150th anniversary for the town of Old Fort. Learn more at www.facebook.com/The150ProjectOldFort.