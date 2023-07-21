Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) recently announced 22 western North Carolina farms – including five in McDowell County – will participate in the 2023 Farm Tour on Sept. 23-24, from noon to 5 p.m.

These farms showcase the diversity of agriculture in the region, from vegetables to livestock, orchards to homesteads, and are all located within an hour of Asheville. Tourgoers can experience working farms through guided and self-guided tours, demonstrations, interacting with farm animals, u-pick fruit and flowers, local food tastings, and more. The tour is appropriate for attendees of all ages and abilities, according to a news release.

The Farm Tour features four geographic clusters to help visitors maximize their time at farms. Tourgoers should select two to four farms to visit each day, spending around an hour at each. Descriptions of each farm’s offerings, plus a map, driving directions, and tour tips, are available at asapconnections.org/farmtour.

A free printed guide will be available at community locations in mid-August. Nine farms, noted with an asterisk, are new to the tour in 2023.

The farms on the tour are:

Leicester Cluster

Franny’s Farm and The Utopian Seed Project

*Montgomery Sky Farm

Good Wheel Farm

*Alta Vista Farm and CrossCreek Farm

Two Trees Farm (Sustainabillies)

Barnardsville Cluster

Big Ivy Little Farm

Burley Stick Farm

Good Fibrations Angora Goats & Fine Yarns

Fairview Cluster

*Root Cause Farm

Flying Cloud Farm

Hickory Nut Gap Farm

McDowell Cluster

*TendWell Farm

*Wild East Farm

Crow Fly Farms

*Tomas C. Farms

Lee's One Fortune Farm

Henderson Cluster

Bee-utiful Farm and Garden

*Stump Farms

*Marked Tree Vineyard

*Pilot Mountain Pears

Justus Orchard

Advance passes are on sale now for $35 at asapconnections.org/farmtour. One pass admits a carload of visitors to all farms both days. Pending availability, passes purchased the weekend of the tour will be $45. ASAP is also seeking volunteers to help staff the tour. In exchange for working one day of the tour, volunteers may attend for free on the other day. Sign up at asapconnections.org/farmtour.

“There is an incredible variety of experiences on the Farm Tour,” said Madeleine O’Toole, ASAP’s market and events coordinator. “In just one cluster you go from learning about holistic animal practices and silvopasture, to touring a rice field, to seeing commercial organic vegetable production. Plus, this year we’ll have Spanish-language tours at several farms throughout the weekend. Check our website closer to the tour dates for details on that!”

Themed lists, which categorize farms based on specific interest, can help attendees tailor their Farm Tour experience. The Kids Tour, sponsored by Red Fiddle Vittles, offers activities geared toward kids. The Tasty Tour, sponsored by Explore Asheville, highlights specialty food or drinks and/or farms with strong relationships with area restaurants. The “Show Me How It’s Done” Tour, sponsored by Henderson County TDA, features farms with education and demonstrations on how to produce your own food or use specific techniques. The Farm Fresh for Health Tour, sponsored by Parks Hospitality Group, has additional opportunities to connect with healthful activities, including going on a hike or picking your own fruits, vegetables, or flowers, according to the news release.

Additional funding for the Farm Tour is provided by Biltmore Estate and USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program. Media sponsors are WNC Magazine, The Laurel of Asheville, and Asheville FM. Find a full list of sponsors at asapconnections.org/farmtour.

About the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project

ASAP’s mission is to help local farms thrive, link farmers to markets and supporters, and build healthy communities through connections to local food. To learn more, visit asapconnections.org.