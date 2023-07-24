PHOTO BY JENNA ALLISON: Pictured: Old Ebeneezer Graveyard Closed Circa 1939

Preserving History: "Project Headstone" Revives the County's Forgotten Graves

By: Jenna Allison

Project Headstone

In an effort to honor the county's rich history and ensure the preservation of its forgotten past, a community-led education and restoration project called "Project Headstone" has been gaining momentum in McDowell County. Spearheaded by local enthusiasts, this grassroots initiative aims to teach others how to clean and preserve historic headstones while lending a helping hand to local churches in maintaining the integrity of the headstones in their graveyards.

The landscapes of McDowell County are dotted with old cemeteries, some dating back to the Revolutionary War era. Unfortunately, many of these sacred sites have become inaccessible or unavailable to the public. Over time, weathering, neglect, and the passage of time have taken a toll on these headstones, erasing the stories etched upon them. But, "Project Headstone" seeks to change that narrative and breathe new life into these historical gems.

Jenna Allison, a dedicated community member and history enthusiast, sparked the initiative with a heartfelt Facebook post offering her headstone cleaning services to the county for free. The post quickly gained traction, catching the attention of others equally passionate about preserving local history. The overwhelming response inspired Jenna to turn her individual endeavor into a collaborative community project.

"These graveyards hold stories of our ancestors, and by saving these headstones, we are conserving a crucial part of our shared heritage," Allison said. "With the incredible support from fellow community members, we formed 'Project Headstone' to educate ourselves and others on proper cleaning and preservation techniques."

The core mission of "Project Headstone" is to provide locals with the knowledge and skills needed to clean and preserve headstones, and to assist local churches in restoring their graveyards. The group aims to create a sustainable effort that revitalizes the graveyards and fosters a sense of responsibility and ownership within the community.

"Project Headstone" is open to anyone interested in getting involved. Landowners and churches with unmaintained historic graveyards are encouraged to contact Jenna Allison at 828-460-4888 to be a part of the restoration efforts. Additionally, the group has set up a Facebook group, "Project Headstone: McDowell," where members can share their progress, exchange ideas, and collaborate on upcoming restoration projects.

As the movement continues to gain momentum, the hope is that "Project Headstone" will not only preserve the physical monuments but also reignite the county's connection to its past. “By working together to honor those who came before, McDowell County is carving a path towards a brighter, history-rich future,” Allison said.

For more information on "Project Headstone" or to join the cause, visit their Facebook group or contact Jenna Allison at 828-460-4888.