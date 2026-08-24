Top Story Spotlight 5 things to know about McDowell County's possible data center moratorium Mike Conley Aug 24, 2026 Aug 24, 2026 Updated Aug 24, 2026 0 × Mike Conley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell County leaders are considering a one-year moratorium on data centers in the county. kAmw6C6 2C6 7:G6 E9:?8D E@ <?@H 23@FE E96 AC@A@D2=] k^Amk9am!F3=:4 >66E:?8 D4965F=65k^9amkAm%96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 9@=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 pF8] b` 2E d A]>] @? 2 AC@A@D65 @?6\J62C >@C2E@C:F> @? 52E2 46?E6CD] %96 962C:?8 H:== E2<6 A=246 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 ~77:46D] %96 3@2C5 H@F=5 G@E6 @? E96 >62DFC6 27E6C 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8]k^Am k9am(92E H@F=5 :E 5@nk^9am People are also reading… UTV wreck in McDowell County injures two Old Fort firefighters A blood moon is rising in western North Carolina. Here's when you should look up Erasing Carolinas history? Signs removed at NC, SC national parks under Trump order New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search 14 new businesses opened in Marion in past year, according to report Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. J. Hartman’s Restaurant in Marion serving lunch again for first time since Helene flooding 6 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason win over Jaguars Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says ESPN analyst predicts NFL's Carolina Panthers will make big move at QB in 2027 Three returning trustees for McDowell Technical Community College sworn in New Marion YMCA director looks forward to meeting the needs of local community 5 things to know about McDowell County's possible data center moratorium Newland NC man charged in crash that killed 2 college cyclists in Tennessee, injured 7 others kAm%96 >@C2E@C:F> H@F=5 E6>A@C2C:=J AC6G6?E 52E2 46?E6C 56G6=@A>6?E H9:=6 E96 4@F?EJ’D A=2??:?8 3@2C5 H@C<D @? C68F=2E:@?D 2?5 CF=6D 8@G6C?:?8 H96C6 E96 724:=:E:6D 4@F=5 36 3F:=E 2?5 9@H E96J H@F=5 @A6C2E6]k^Amk9am}@ AC@A@D65 52E2 46?E6CDk^9amkAmr@F?EJ @77:4:2=D D2:5 E96C6 2C6 ?@ 52E2 46?E6C AC@A@D2=D[ A=2?D @C 2AA=:42E:@?D 4FCC6?E=J F?56C C6G:6H :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ] r@F?EJ |2?286C pD9=6J (@@E6? D2:5 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H2?E E@ 255C6DD E96 :DDF6 367@C6 2 A@E6?E:2= AC@;64E 6>6C86D]k^Am k9am~FEC:89E 32?nk^9amkAm%96 4@F?EJ A=2??:?8 3@2C5 :?:E:2==J 72G@C65 AC@9:3:E:?8 52E2 46?E6CD 6?E:C6=J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 56AFEJ 4@F?EJ >2?286C #@? w2C>@?[ 3FE >6>36CD =62C?65 E92E 2? @FEC:89E 32? >2J ?@E 36 =682==J A@DD:3=6] %96 3@2C5 :?DE625 C64@>>6?565 E96 E6>A@C2CJ >@C2E@C:F>]k^Am k9am(92E :D 2 52E2 46?E6Cnk^9amkAms2E2 46?E6CD 9@FD6 4@>AFE6C DJDE6>D E92E 9@=5 52E2 7@C 4@>A2?:6D] $@>6 2C6 FD65 7@C 2CE:7:4:2= :?E6==:86?46] u2463@@< 92D 2 52E2 46?E6C :? $96=3J[ v@@8=6 92D @?6 :? {6?@:C 2?5 pAA=6 92D @?6 :? |2:56?] |:4C@D@7E :D 3F:=5:?8 7@FC 52E2 46?E6CD :? r2E2H32 r@F?EJ]k^Am kAmk6>m%9:D 2CE:4=6 H2D AC6A2C65 H:E9 E96 96=A @7 px E649?@=@8J FD:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? 4@==64E65 2?5 G6C:7:65 3J ;@FC?2=:DED]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story McDowell Commissioners talk about data center moratorium at Aug. 10 meeting Watch Now: Related Video USS Abraham Lincoln to Dock in Thailand After Record Deployment and Mental Health Concerns Trump Threatens To Double Tariffs On Canadian Vehicles Trump Threatens To Double Tariffs On Canadian Vehicles What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains. What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains. Transgender athlete debate draws dueling protests outside Fever-Liberty game Transgender athlete debate draws dueling protests outside Fever-Liberty game Recommended for you