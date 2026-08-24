Top Story Spotlight Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search Mike Conley Aug 24, 2026 Aug 24, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two men face drug charges after a narcotics search by law enforcement officers at a Marion home. Elliott PHOTO SUBMITTED Finley PHOTO SUBMITTED kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmy24@3 t5H2C5 u:?=6J[ ch[ @7 |2C:@?[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? H:E9 :?E6?E E@ >2?F724EFC6[ D6== @C 56=:G6C >6E92>A96E2>:?6j 76=@?J >2:?E2:? 2 G69:4=6[ 5H6==:?8 @C A=246 7@C 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46 2?5 >:D56>62?@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm$A6?46C ~’r@??@C t==:@EE[ de[ @7 |2C:@?[ H2D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? H:E9 :?E6?E E@ >2?F724EFC6[ D6== @C 56=:G6C >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ 76=@?J >2:?E2:? 2 G69:4=6 5H6==:?8 @C A=246 7@C 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46 2?5 >:D56>62?@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2]k^Am People are also reading… UTV wreck in McDowell County injures two Old Fort firefighters A blood moon is rising in western North Carolina. Here's when you should look up Erasing Carolinas history? Signs removed at NC, SC national parks under Trump order New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search 14 new businesses opened in Marion in past year, according to report Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. J. Hartman’s Restaurant in Marion serving lunch again for first time since Helene flooding 6 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason win over Jaguars Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says Three returning trustees for McDowell Technical Community College sworn in ESPN analyst predicts NFL's Carolina Panthers will make big move at QB in 2027 New Marion YMCA director looks forward to meeting the needs of local community 5 things to know about McDowell County's possible data center moratorium Newland NC man charged in crash that killed 2 college cyclists in Tennessee, injured 7 others kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmx? E96 62C=J >@C?:?8 9@FCD @7 (65?6D52J[ pF8] `h[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ sCF8 t?7@C46>6?E 2?5 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 $(p% %62> 6I64FE65 2 ?2C4@E:4D D62C49 H2CC2?E 2E u:?=6JVD 9@>6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmsCF8 6?7@C46>6?E @77:46CD 7@F?5 >F=E:A=6 :E6>D :? E96 C6D:56?46[ :?4=F5:?8 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2[ DFDA64E65 2>@F?ED @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ 2 3=24< 5:8:E2= D42=6 2?5 >@C6[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmq@E9 >6? C646:G65 D64FC65 3@?5D @7 Sc_[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says A purse, an iPad Pro, medication bag, wallet and Apple AirPods were reportedly stolen from a vehicle. Newland NC man charged in crash that killed 2 college cyclists in Tennessee, injured 7 others Two college cyclists in Tennessee were killed and multiple more injured when a vehicle struck the team while it was on a training ride. The dr… Marion man charged with drug possession, resisting an officer A search turned up a suspected amount of methamphetamine and a used syringe. Pair charged with NC double murder moved into victims' home after deaths, warrant says Raheim and Carla Murray were both found dead along a nature trail at a park in Glen Alpine. Watch Now: Related Video USS Abraham Lincoln to Dock in Thailand After Record Deployment and Mental Health Concerns Trump Threatens To Double Tariffs On Canadian Vehicles Trump Threatens To Double Tariffs On Canadian Vehicles What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains. What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains. Transgender athlete debate draws dueling protests outside Fever-Liberty game Transgender athlete debate draws dueling protests outside Fever-Liberty game Recommended for you