An original play written for the sesquicentennial of Old Fort will be performed this summer.

“Old Fort, Beyond the Vale” is an original one-act play written by local creative and Dream On Theatre Works founding member Connie Hurst. Commissioned by Catherine Moore, project coordinator for the 150 Project in Old Fort, it depicts 150 years of history beginning with the arrival of Spaniard Juan Pardo in 1566. The 150 Project is a committee of Old Fort and McDowell residents working together in recognition and celebration of the town’s sesquicentennial, according to a news release.

On Jan. 25, 1872, the town of Catawba Vale was founded. The name was changed to Old Fort on Feb. 23, 1873, honoring Samuel Davidson, namesake of Davidson’s Fort. Known as “the Westernmost outpost of Colonial civilization” the region began as a one-square mile tract of land utilized by early traders as well as an expedition post.

The cast is comprised of professional actors and volunteers from the community. The story is told through narration and live action. It is informative and entertaining. It will offer two free performances on Saturday, July 1, and Saturday, July 8, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Stepp Cabin located at the Mountain Gateway Museum, 24 Water St. in Old Fort.

Live music will be provided by Carol Harless and The Sunday Afternoon Jammers.

Bring a chair or a blanket. Hats, umbrellas and water are recommended. This is an outdoor performance and hot weather is expected. You can plan on seeing one or both of the shows with family and friends. Organizers of the play said donations to the theater are gratefully accepted, according to the news release.