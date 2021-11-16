New signs in McDowell point the way to the Fonta Flora State Trail

New signs have been erected at three locations in McDowell County telling hikers and outdoors enthusiasts they are on the Fonta Flora State Trail.

These signs provide a visible reminder that the greenways and trails people in McDowell enjoy here are part of a much longer trail which will run from Morganton to Asheville.

The Fonta Flora State Trail (FFST) will run 100 miles from Morganton to Asheville and it will include Glen Alpine, Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. It will connect with other hiking and biking trails along the lake and river, through the mountains and into downtowns. The organizers are working with local governments and trail enthusiasts to make this a reality in the next few years.

The first sign in McDowell for the trail is at the McDowell House on U.S. 70 West. It marks the entrance to the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.

