New signs in McDowell point the way to the Fonta Flora State Trail

New signs have been erected at three locations in McDowell County telling hikers and outdoors enthusiasts they are on the Fonta Flora State Trail.
These signs provide a visible reminder that the greenways and trails people in McDowell enjoy here are part of a much longer trail which will run from Morganton to Asheville.
The Fonta Flora State Trail (FFST) will run 100 miles from Morganton to Asheville and it will include Glen Alpine, Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. It will connect with other hiking and biking trails along the lake and river, through the mountains and into downtowns. The organizers are working with local governments and trail enthusiasts to make this a reality in the next few years.
The first sign in McDowell for the trail is at the McDowell House on U.S. 70 West. It marks the entrance to the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.
The second sign can be found on Old 70 west of Old Fort at the trailhead for the Copper Ridge Trail. This is the newest segment of the FFST in McDowell County. The east end of the trail is off Camp Grier Road and the trail empties on to Old 70 just before the bridge over Mill Creek and the railroad. The trailhead has parking and provides access to the trail about midpoint between the east and west ends. The Copper Ridge Trail was constructed by Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, according to an announcement by the McDowell Trails Association.
The third sign is at the vista at Point Lookout about 2.5 miles from the Point Lookout Trail access at the end of Old 70 about 3 miles west of Old Fort. The Point Lookout Trail is popular with cyclists and walkers and is the westernmost section of the FFST in McDowell County, ending at the Buncombe/McDowell County line near Ridgecrest.
These metal signs were fabricated by Turtle Laboratories in Marion, which has made many signs for downtown businesses. They were installed by TAG Contracting Inc. in Old Fort.
The funding for the signs was provided by the McDowell Trails Association, in partnership with Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina. Donations by MTA members and the public funded two signs and Foothills Conservancy funded the sign at Copper Ridge.
The leaders of the MTA said they want to thank all those who supported this effort and especially appreciate the MTA’s Pat Cook and Oscar Creech for their leadership in this project. They saw it through from design to installation, according to the announcement.