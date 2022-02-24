New manager, celebrity chef take over Slices Bistro at Marion Lake Club

One of McDowell County’s lesser known but much loved restaurants is undergoing changes.
Located at 2030 N.C. 126 in Nebo, Slices Bistro has been serving patrons at the Marion Lake Club since 2012.
Some people in McDowell County assume you have to be a member of the Lake Club to enjoy food at Slices. That is not true. Anyone can dine at Slices Bistro without having to join the Lake Club or play a round of golf, said Preston Hensley, general manager.
“It’s open to the public,” Hensley said to The McDowell News. “The food is really, really good and it’s getting better every day.”
Hensley took over the management of Slices Bistro on New Year’s Day of this year, and he’s planning to build on what has already made it popular with loyal customers.
One of his first actions was to bring in Douglas Walls as the new executive chef at Slices, who took over the kitchen on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
A native of Charleston, W.Va. and a long-time resident of Asheville, Walls is a celebrity chef who has brought his culinary skills three times on the Food Network and has made regular appearances on WLOS Channel 13.
He’s previously been featured as a competitive chef on the Food Network shows “Supermarket Stakeout” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”
In addition, Walls worked for 10 years as the executive chef at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove near Asheville. He started there as a sous chef in 2011. In addition, he worked as Graham’s personal chef until the legendary evangelist died in 2018.
During his time at The Cove, Walls learned how to be a manager as well as an expert chef.
Not surprisingly, Walls operates a successful catering business.
Most recently, he could have continued on celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s TV show “Chance of a Lifetime” after he had done an episode. But Walls said he chose to no longer continue on that show because of the amount of work involved and the possible uprooting of his children. He said to The McDowell News he turned down Fieri’s “Chance of a Lifetime” to take over the food at Slices Bistro.
Now in his new position, Walls is looking forward to making his mark at Slices. He specializes in all kinds of meats and plans to bring a big smoker for the outside area during the warmer months.
“All of Nebo will be able to smell the meat cooking,” said Hensley.
Walls also likes cooking with hot sauces and making his food as tasty as possible.
“It’s Douglas’s belief that a good meal should be made from scratch,” reads the Facebook page for Slices Bistro. “He is committed to bringing local, fresh ingredients to his guests’ table. While incorporating southern classics with local influences, Chef Doug’s cooking provides the perfect balance of comfort, ingenuity, and creativity.”
Walls doesn’t plan to make major changes to the menu. The popular sandwiches, steaks, seafood, salads and appetizers will still be available. He will do weekly chef specials and provide catering for the golf tournaments and special events at the Lake Club.
“We have a good staff, the roots are here with a good staff,” he said to The McDowell News. “We want to make sure everyone is happy. By springtime, we will be going full steam.”
Slices can seat around 50 people and Hensley is planning to make some improvements to the building.
“We will have off premises catering,” said Hensley. “The place will look a lot different by April.”
The nearby clubhouse can hold up to 150. Private parties can rent it in the $500 range.
For now, Slices Bistro is open for dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. On Saturdays, it is open from noon to 8 p.m. On Sundays, it is open from noon to 7 p.m. Those are seasonal hours and will change with the arrival of spring and summer.
Another possible change for the eatery could be a new name. Hensley said he’s working to come up with a different one to better reflect its present and bright future.
Hensley and Walls both said they are looking forward to serving the public at Slices as they work to make it as good as possible.
“We have some big plans,” said Hensley.
For more information, visit the Facebook page for Slices Bistro at https://www.facebook.com/SlicesBistro