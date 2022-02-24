New manager, celebrity chef take over Slices Bistro at Marion Lake Club

Walls doesn’t plan to make major changes to the menu. The popular sandwiches, steaks, seafood, salads and appetizers will still be available. He will do weekly chef specials and provide catering for the golf tournaments and special events at the Lake Club.

“We have a good staff, the roots are here with a good staff,” he said to The McDowell News. “We want to make sure everyone is happy. By springtime, we will be going full steam.”

Slices can seat around 50 people and Hensley is planning to make some improvements to the building.

“We will have off premises catering,” said Hensley. “The place will look a lot different by April.”

The nearby clubhouse can hold up to 150. Private parties can rent it in the $500 range.

For now, Slices Bistro is open for dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. On Saturdays, it is open from noon to 8 p.m. On Sundays, it is open from noon to 7 p.m. Those are seasonal hours and will change with the arrival of spring and summer.

Another possible change for the eatery could be a new name. Hensley said he’s working to come up with a different one to better reflect its present and bright future.