NAACP McDowell County has issued a statement concerning the new requirement for photo identification when voting in North Carolina.

“Are you prepared to vote in 2023 and 2024 elections?” reads the statement from NAACP McDowell County. “North Carolina's new voter ID law has changed what is required of voters, so it's important to be prepared – not be blindsided at the polls.”

This year’s municipal elections are Tuesday, Nov. 7 for Marion City Council and Old Fort Alderman seats. The deadline to register to vote on Nov. 7 is Friday, Oct. 13.

Voters will be asked to show a photo ID. A driver's license is the most common photo ID, but there are others, such as: a state ID from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (free of charge and also called a non-operator ID); a U.S. passport or passport card; a photo ID issued by the McDowell Board of Elections (free of charge); a college or university student ID approved by the state Board of Elections; a state or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the state Board of Elections.

Additional acceptable photo IDs include: a military or veterans ID card issued by the U.S. government, or an ID card issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the State of North Carolina for a public assistance program, according to NAACP McDowell County’s statement.

For more information on no-fee ID cards, go to ncdot.gov/dmv and click on License and ID. Or visit the McDowell County Board of Elections in Marion at 2458 N.C. 226 South; hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You'll need to provide your name, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. To vote by mail, you'll need to include a photocopy of an ID with your ballot, or complete a Photo ID Exception Form for Absentee Voting, according to the statement.

“It's important that your voice is heard! Please vote!” reads the statement from NAACP McDowell.