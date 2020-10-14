MTCC reaffirmation visit unconventional but positive

McDowell Technical Community College welcomed visitors from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) for a reaffirmation visit in a rather unusual way last week. Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and the safety and health of reviewers, the entire three-day visit was held virtually via Zoom.

Because the work of the SACSCOC must go on regardless of the pandemic, SACSCOC officials notified the college a few weeks ago that they would conduct all of their interviews for the reaffirmation of accreditation, individual and group, via the virtual platform, rather than coming on campus for the interviews.

There were several challenges for McDowell Tech officials who were responsible for coordinating the review, especially Ladelle Harmon, Director of Institutional Effectiveness, and Elmer Macopson, Director of Technology. Harmon did a virtual campus tour for the group so that they could get to know the campus in this unconventional way, and Macopson had to make sure that there were no major internet glitches that would prevent folks across campus from logging into their individual and group meetings at the same time. Harmon coordinated sending out multiple links for different interviews on the Zoom platform.