Missing pets: Search continues for animals that fled from wreck on Old Fort Mountain in McDowell County

“Twenty-six animals have received attention and gone home with their owners and one dog is still receiving care. Sadly, four animals lost their lives, including one dog who succumbed to her injuries last night in the care of an emergency clinic. Some animal enclosures were damaged in the accident, allowing animals to escape, and six dogs and one cat currently are missing.”

“In a coordinated local response, we are collaborating closely with our partners at Caldwell Animal Services, and McDowell County Animal Services, as well as with professional missing pet trackers, EPIC Animal Recovery and Mission Lost Pet Recovery Services, to locate the animals and support their safe return. ASPCA staff was also on the scene last night and continues to be present with food, water, cameras, humane traps, and other equipment. Our top priority is the safety of our employees and the animals in our care, and we take full responsibility for their safety. We are devastated by this accident and deeply grateful to everyone in the community who offered their assistance on-scene. We are in close contact with local authorities and, while the cause of the accident is not known at this time, the vehicle involved was relatively new, passed all of its inspections, and the driver was highly experienced. The McDowell County Animal Shelter asks local residents to call or email them if they come into contact with dogs or cats in the area.”