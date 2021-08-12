Missing pets: Search continues for animals that fled from wreck on Old Fort Mountain in McDowell County

As of Thursday morning, animal rescue groups, local authorities, the owners and other volunteers are searching the area around Old Fort Mountain for six dogs and a cat that went missing as a result of a wreck on Wednesday.
A box truck driven by Ronald Jeffrey Swanson, 54, of Hendersonville was traveling east on Interstate 40 Wednesday. At approximately 11 a.m., Swanson’s truck had a left front tire failure. The truck collided with the median barrier wall and crashed, causing extensive damage to the cab of the vehicle, according to Trooper M.B. Childres of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The wreck resulted in the temporary shutdown of both the east-bound and west-bound lanes of I-40 on Old Fort Mountain. Swanson suffered severe injuries and was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A passenger in his van, Shannen Foster, 52 of Hendersonville, received minor injuries.
Swanson was driving a truck owned by the Asheville chapter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). The truck contained approximately 30 dogs and cats in crates that been spayed and neutered in Asheville and were being returned to their owners in Catawba County and surrounding area, according to social media reports.
On Thursday, the ASPCA issued a statement about the wreck.
“Yesterday, there was a tragic automobile accident involving one of our spay/neuter transport vehicles,” reads the statement from the ASPCA. “The driver, who sustained very serious injuries, and the passenger, who also sustained injuries, are receiving medical care and we all are hopeful for their speedy recovery.
“Twenty-six animals have received attention and gone home with their owners and one dog is still receiving care. Sadly, four animals lost their lives, including one dog who succumbed to her injuries last night in the care of an emergency clinic. Some animal enclosures were damaged in the accident, allowing animals to escape, and six dogs and one cat currently are missing.”
“In a coordinated local response, we are collaborating closely with our partners at Caldwell Animal Services, and McDowell County Animal Services, as well as with professional missing pet trackers, EPIC Animal Recovery and Mission Lost Pet Recovery Services, to locate the animals and support their safe return. ASPCA staff was also on the scene last night and continues to be present with food, water, cameras, humane traps, and other equipment. Our top priority is the safety of our employees and the animals in our care, and we take full responsibility for their safety. We are devastated by this accident and deeply grateful to everyone in the community who offered their assistance on-scene. We are in close contact with local authorities and, while the cause of the accident is not known at this time, the vehicle involved was relatively new, passed all of its inspections, and the driver was highly experienced. The McDowell County Animal Shelter asks local residents to call or email them if they come into contact with dogs or cats in the area.”
Thursday morning, Brittany Wright, manager of the McDowell County Animal Shelter, said seven animals are still missing from the wreck. They are six dogs and a cat.
They are described as two black Labrador retriever mixes, a German shepherd mix, a black and white Labrador retriever mix, a Jack Russell terrier Mix, a dachshund mix and a pointer dog. All of the dogs are male except for the German shepherd mix. The cat is a gray and white tabby.
Wright said she is going to Old Fort and meet with EPIC Animal Recovery from Charlotte about trying to find them.
“I know there have a sighting of the black Lab type dog but no one can seem to get him,” she said.
Jeri Arledge with Rusty’s Legacy said her animal rescue organization didn’t participate in the search but offered to provide some assistance for those who did.
“All we did is we were ready to receive animals if they needed a place to be,” she said. “The responders were the staff of the McDowell County Animal Shelter.”
Arledge said her husband Rusty Watkins and some of his retired military buddies are looking for the animals Thursday morning.
“I would be beside myself,” she said to The McDowell News. “There are a lot of people out there looking for them.”
One of those volunteer searchers is Kristi Sisk. She formerly worked at the Animal Hospital of Marion and now is an employee of Swannanoa Valley Animal Hospital.
“I have looked at the crash site late last night and early this morning and so far I have not been able to find them,” she said.
Sisk has called out the names of those that are missing with no success yet.
“I hope people would do the same if it was my dog,” she said.
DeAnna Knight is searching for her dog Tucker, which is the dachshund mix.
“It was 5 yesterday before I was told by the local humane society that my dog was missing,” she said to The McDowell News. “My husband and I searched until 3 a.m. this morning.”
Knight said she was told that a trail camera has been set up in the woods near the crash site.
“I will be searching again soon in Old Fort,” she said. “I know my dog was chased east on I-40 yesterday morning and was unable to be captured.”
Citizens are encouraged to report any sightings of unattended dogs or cats along Old Fort Mountain to the McDowell County Communications Center at 828-652-4000. Hikers visiting Kitsuma Trail and Catawba Falls are also encouraged to report any sightings of unattended animals.
Already people are posting on Facebook about their missing pets. You can find out more by going to the Facebook page for the McDowell Emergency Management: https://www.facebook.com/McDowellEM911. A special page about this incident has also been created: https://www.facebook.com/groups/424637142226136/