Featured Top Story Spotlight Sixth grade teacher named McDowell County Schools Teacher of the Year From Staff Reports Jun 1, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jennifer Blake has been selected as the 2026-2027 Teacher of the Year for McDowell County Schools.kAmq=2<6 4FCC6?E=J E62496D D:IE9\8C256 >2E9 2E u@@E9:==D r@>>F?:EJ $49@@=]k^AmkAm$E6A92?:6 #@=2?5 92D 366? ?2>65 t=6>6?E2CJ %62496C @7 E96 *62C] #@=2?5 E62496D E9:C5 8C256 2E !=62D2?E v2C56?D t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $49@@=D]k^AmkAmpDD:DE2?E $FA6C:?E6?56?ED p>J s@H5=6[ rCJDE2= w2>3J 2?5 r925 |2CD9[ 2=@?8 H:E9 $FA6C:?E6?56?E %C24J vC:E[ G:D:E65 3@E9 D49@@=D E@ DFCAC:D6 E96 E62496CD H:E9 E96 2??@F?46>6?E :? 7C@?E @7 E96:C DEF56?ED 2?5 4@==628F6D]k^Am People are also reading… Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge Marion’s 18th annual Liver Mush Festival is coming up. Here's everything you need to know. Youth baseball coach gets lifetime ban for viral incident Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. NASCAR team member arrested for allegedly hitting 78-year-old man with golf cart New details emerge about Kyle Busch’s health prior to his death, document shows McDowell America 250 holding final presentation, focus on John Carson Historic Carson House's Dinner on Buck Creek dedicates new visitor center Greg Biffle narrowly misses NASCAR Hall of Fame. One inductee says he ‘deserves’ it Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Marion budget: No property tax increase proposed; water, sewer rates may rise McDowell County Schools superintendent: Looking back on this school year Asian car-maker was supposed to build a $4B plant in NC. It's now being sued by the state kAmp== D49@@=\=6G6= H:??6CD H6C6 2=D@ C64@8?:K65 2E E96 2??F2= t5F42E:@?2= v2=2[ H9:49 9@?@CD E96 565:42E:@?[ A2DD:@? 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $49@@=D 65F42E@CD]k^AmkAm%96 724F=EJ 2E 6249 D49@@= :? E96 5:DEC:4E D6=64ED 2 D49@@= H:??6C 6249 J62C 2D A2CE @7 E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 !F3=:4 x?DECF4E:@? %62496C @7 E96 *62C AC@46DD] t249 D49@@= H:??6C F?56C8@6D 2 4@>AC696?D:G6 6G2=F2E:@? 32D65 @? 2 AC@76DD:@?2= A@CE7@=:@[ 4=2DDC@@> @3D6CG2E:@? 2?5 2? :?E6CG:6H H:E9 E96 5:DEC:4E D6=64E:@? 4@>>:EE66] %9:D C:8@C@FD AC@46DD 4F=>:?2E6D :? 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Related to this story Most Popular McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. “Tyler is super, super helpful and it is his birthday and we are so thankful for him and his volunteerism." Mission Health awards 20 scholarships in honor of Kesha Young Scholarship recipients from across the region were recognized during a ceremony held at the HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement on … Meet the Rotary Club of Marion's Student and Athlete of the Week On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion recognized Mason Ratliff as the Academic Student of the Week and Avery Watson as the Athlete of the Week. North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service To her, having the heart of a lion means “leading with courage, creativity and compassion.” Rotary Club of Marion honors three Students of the Week from McDowell schools Bradley and Alejandro-Cruz are students at the McDowell Academy for Innovation and Morgan is a student at McDowell Early College. Watch Now: Related Video Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan Canada's economy is struggling, technical recession or not Canada's economy is struggling, technical recession or not Recommended for you