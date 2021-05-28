McDowell will be part of health pilot program bringing millions of dollars to the region

To be eligible for and receive pilot services, NC Medicaid Managed Care members must live in one of the three selected regions, have at least one qualifying physical or behavioral health condition, and have one qualifying social risk factor.

“Clearly, clinical measures alone are not enough to address the unmet needs of people in our region that are struggling with housing, transportation, interpersonal violence, and food insecurity,” said Dr. Susan Mims, Interim CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Dogwood Health Trust is delighted that the state values the importance of addressing social determinants of health, and that they have selected our region as a participant in this innovative pilot program. The goals of Healthy Opportunities are absolutely aligned with the strategic priorities of Dogwood Health Trust, and we are looking forward to working with our partners to stand up a pioneering new system for supporting the health and wellbeing of Western North Carolinians.”

Mims emphasized that more than 100 organizations working to address issues of food insecurity, transportation, housing and interpersonal violence across Western North Carolina joined forces with Dogwood to put a strong application together. “Congratulations and appreciation are in order to the organizations doing this work every day in our region; your efforts have paid off.”