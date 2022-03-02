McDowell teacher suspended after racial remark reinstated at different school

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are important to our Board and our staff, and this strategic goal is at the forefront of current planning. We will continue to work together with our community partners to make our schools better for all students.”

On Tuesday, Swepson said she wasn’t surprised at the outcome of the investigation.

“It was just a stall tactic to justify keeping him. I have looked at the policies. I think they took this situation as an isolated incident and tried to put it on the students. We met with (Superintendent Mark Garrett and he said we didn’t know the whole story, and we agreed, without a doubt,” Swepson said on Tuesday. “But what we do have on video is a teacher trying to have a teachable moment not equipped with what he was trying to teach, but it's all justified to them because he was just trying to make a point and he didn’t mean any harm by it.”

Swepson said she doesn’t know if there was any malice behind what the teacher said, but that he is the person of power in the room and he didn’t handle the situation appropriately. She said Garrett did attend their most recent Racial Equity Training in February.