McDowell teacher suspended after racial remark reinstated at different school

A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was videotaped by students, went viral online and prompted a call for action from a local community organization.
In the video, which can be viewed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ms824e25, former math teacher at McDowell High School Jack Jensen is seen with his arm around a student of color and says, “I’m a white man, so I can’t say n---.” Other students can be heard chiming in before and after the remark. The version published online by The McDowell News mutes the word the teacher uses and blurs the face of the student. The McDowell News did view the original version.
Jensen was hired on Aug. 21, 2012 as a secondary math teacher. He was transferred from East McDowell Middle School to McDowell High School on June 30, 2014. His salary as a 10-month employee is $5,200 a month. He was suspended with pay on Nov. 22, 2021. He currently works at McDowell Virtual Academy as a math teacher.
West Marion Community Forum Coordinator Paula Swepson sent the video to school board members and the superintendent after she was made aware of the situation. The Forum works in the McDowell community combating inequalities involving race and other social issues. At the time, the schools suspended Jensen with pay during the investigation. On Tuesday, McDowell County Schools released this statement in full to The McDowell News regarding the incident.
“In late November our administration was made aware of an allegation that McDowell High School staff member Jack Jensen made an inappropriate racial remark. Upon learning of the allegation, the teacher was suspended and the district immediately initiated an investigation. All allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and are thoroughly investigated. The investigation into this allegation has been completed. Mr. Jensen has completed his suspension and has returned to duty as a math teacher at McDowell Virtual Academy. Because state law prohibits the release of certain personnel information, the district is unable to provide additional details other than Mr. Jensen’s actions were addressed in a manner consistent with district policies.
“In McDowell County Schools, we are committed to providing a safe and inviting school environment that facilitates student learning and achievement. As stated in our Board policies, MCS does not tolerate any form of unlawful discrimination or harassment, and this incident has been dealt with accordingly.
“The McDowell County Board of Education adopted its most recent Strategic Plan at the December meeting. One of the strategic goals addresses this issue specifically: "BOE Subgoal 1.4: By June 30, 2022, McDowell County Schools will develop a comprehensive plan to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within our school communities. The MCS Strategic Plan is available on the district website. In January the Board initiated a sub-committee to focus on the development of this goal. The district staff has also established a working group to support the sub-committee. The sub-committee's first meeting was held in February, and the next meeting will be held later this month.
“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are important to our Board and our staff, and this strategic goal is at the forefront of current planning. We will continue to work together with our community partners to make our schools better for all students.”
On Tuesday, Swepson said she wasn’t surprised at the outcome of the investigation.
“It was just a stall tactic to justify keeping him. I have looked at the policies. I think they took this situation as an isolated incident and tried to put it on the students. We met with (Superintendent Mark Garrett and he said we didn’t know the whole story, and we agreed, without a doubt,” Swepson said on Tuesday. “But what we do have on video is a teacher trying to have a teachable moment not equipped with what he was trying to teach, but it's all justified to them because he was just trying to make a point and he didn’t mean any harm by it.”
Swepson said she doesn’t know if there was any malice behind what the teacher said, but that he is the person of power in the room and he didn’t handle the situation appropriately. She said Garrett did attend their most recent Racial Equity Training in February.
“Even as a person of color who took the training, there were some hard truths that I had to listen to. It’s not a feel-good moment,” Swepson said. “He (the teacher) could have said, ‘I don’t have the knowledge to have this conversation with you, but the knowledge I do have is math, so let’s get back to it’.”
Swepson said she feels they have been shunned by the McDowell County Board of Education and Superintendent’s Office after a work session on a Joint Racial Equity Statement was postponed. “We are talking with the Southern Coalition of Social Justice on holding a Town Hall meeting because we are not going to continue to let them treat our kids this way in the schools and think it's okay. We want to work with them, but they aren’t meeting their obligation.”
The Forum has released a survey in English and Spanish on their Facebook page for the community. The goal of the online poll is to “collect stories and data in an effort to hold McDowell County School system accountable and to a higher standard on issues of racism and bullying incidents in our schools. Data collected from this survey will be shared with the school board to inform current policies and procedures and produce a much needed shift in how these issues are handled and addressed. You can choose to share your name and contact details or complete the survey anonymously,” according to the poll. You can take part in the poll by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y8z2zsd5.
“These incidents are not isolated. Hopefully this way we can gather stories. We are trying to work with, and not against,” said Swepson. “I know that he has an obligation as a superintendent of the school system, but number one is to make sure the students are safe. I just want to see some action and let’s get this done.”
The McDowell News spoke to Garrett late Tuesday evening and he reminded the public there is an anonymous reporting system in place, called Say Something, which can be accessed by visiting https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/say-something-tips/ or calling the 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 1-844-5-SAYNOW (1-844-572-9669).
“We investigate every single tip that is submitted,” said Garrett. “I am hopeful the community survey results will be shared with the district so that we can use them to learn and improve for the benefit of students. MCS is actively working toward a diversity, equity and inclusion goal that is contained in the current district strategic plan that was adopted in December. The draft version of the strategic plan contained this goal well before the incident took place. The Board of Education formed a subcommittee to begin addressing this specific goal with the administration, which has already met once with a scheduled meeting this month. There will be opportunities for input as the work continues.”
To learn more about McDowell County Schools, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.