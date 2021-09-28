McDowell Sheriff’s Office, colleagues, friends mourn the loss of Richelle Bailey

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Richelle Bailey, who worked in office administration and as the public information assistant, passed away Monday evening at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Bailey, 49, died following complications from COVID-19. She worked as the assistant editor for The McDowell News before joining the Sheriff’s Office.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office stated that “Richelle meant so much to so many people all over, but particularly in McDowell County and especially at the Sheriff's Office.”
“Richelle was like a big sister to all of us here at the Sheriff's Office,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “Richelle was a co-worker, a member of our family and my friend. We continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers and we thank everyone that has reached out and offered their support during this time.”
A native of Mocksville, Bailey started her journalism career in May 1994 when she began her work at The McDowell News. Bailey worked at the newspaper for nearly 19 years, serving as assistant editor for 18 of those. She covered crime, emergency services and courts, but often excelled at off-beat feature stories, such as introducing the community to Zuli, the camel who came to live in Montford Cove. That story won a North Carolina Press Association award, one of seven she earned during her career, according to McDowell News Editor Scott Hollifield.
Then in May 2013, Richelle joined the Sheriff's Office full-time as the administrative/public information assistant. In addition, she and Carla Biggerstaff Patrick headed up the McDowell County Crimestoppers. They took over the operation of Project Christmas, the yearly effort to provide local children with Christmas gifts and treats. Project Christmas makes sure that local families who otherwise cannot afford Christmas gifts will have a happy holiday season after all. The Project Christmas work gave Bailey a great deal of joy when she saw how happy it made these children and their parents.
A memorial table has set up in the Sheriff’s Office lobby for anyone wishing to drop anything off and they will be forwarded to the family.
The McDowell News will feature more about Bailey, her work and her impact on the community in Friday’s edition.