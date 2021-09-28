McDowell Sheriff’s Office, colleagues, friends mourn the loss of Richelle Bailey

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Richelle Bailey, who worked in office administration and as the public information assistant, passed away Monday evening at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Bailey, 49, died following complications from COVID-19. She worked as the assistant editor for The McDowell News before joining the Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office stated that “Richelle meant so much to so many people all over, but particularly in McDowell County and especially at the Sheriff's Office.”

“Richelle was like a big sister to all of us here at the Sheriff's Office,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “Richelle was a co-worker, a member of our family and my friend. We continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers and we thank everyone that has reached out and offered their support during this time.”